Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home Entertainment Climate Change Is Upon Us And It Is Real: Bhumi Pednekar
Entertainment

Climate Change Is Upon Us And It Is Real: Bhumi Pednekar

The actress will call upon the young generation as part of Sony BBC Earth's Young Earth Champions initiative

Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar: Climate change is upon us. IANS

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is a climate warrior too, says she is dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of the climate crisis and its repercussions.

“Climate change is upon us and it is real. Through my initiative of Climate Warrior, I diligently try to highlight the seriousness of the crisis and its repercussions,” Bhumi said.

Now, the actress will call upon the young generation as part of Sony BBC Earth’s Young Earth Champions initiative. The nationwide contest aims at inspiring the young minds of India to think about a better and more sustainable future. Bhumi along with an expert will judge this initiative.

“Young Earth Champions is offering a great platform to trigger an exchange of creative ideas among kids, who have the power to bring about change. I am looking forward to encouraging participation from incredible, young talents and a stimulating discussion about a sustainable future,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actress has started shooting for the comedy-drama “Badhaai Do” along with Rajkummar Rao. The film is the second installment in the “Badhaai Ho” franchise. While the first film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Rajkummar and Bhumi taking the franchise forward. (IANS)

