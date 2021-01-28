Thursday, January 28, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Climate Change Termed As 'Global Emergency'
EnvironmentLead Story

Climate Change Termed As ‘Global Emergency’

The survey found a direct link between a person's level of education and their desire for climate action

0
Climate change
Climate change is an emergency. Pixabay

Almost two-thirds of over 1.2 million people surveyed worldwide have said that climate change is a “global emergency”, urging greater action to address the crisis, results from the biggest-ever climate poll revealed. Issued on Wednesday, the UN Development Programme (UNDP)’s “People’s Climate Vote” poll also showed that people supported more comprehensive climate policies to respond to the challenges, reports Xinhua news agency.

The survey covered 50 countries with over half the world’s population.

“The results of the survey clearly illustrate that urgent climate action has broad support amongst people around the globe, across nationalities, age, gender, and education level,” Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator said in a news release.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The poll also showed how people want their policymakers to tackle the climate crisis.

“From climate-friendly farming to protecting nature, and investing in a green recovery from Covid-19, the survey brings the voice of the people to the forefront of the climate debate. It signals ways in which countries can move forward with public support as we work together to tackle this enormous challenge,” Steiner added.

The UNDP said that the poll was the world’s biggest survey ever of public opinion on climate change. It was conducted as countries prepare for negotiations at November’s COP26, the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The survey asked respondents if climate change was a global emergency and whether they supported 18 key climate policies across six action areas: economy, energy, transport, food and farms, nature, and protecting people.

Climate change
People want their policymakers to tackle the climate crisis. Pixabay

Its target audience of 1.2 million included over half a million people under the age of 18, a key constituency on climate change that is typically unable to vote yet in regular elections. Innovations, such as distribution across mobile gaming networks, were used to ensure that the young audience was reached. The results showed that people supported “broad climate policies”, beyond the current situation, UNDP said.

For instance, in eight of the 10 survey countries with the highest emissions from the power sector, the majority backed more renewable energy. In four out of five countries with the highest emissions from land-use change and enough data on policy preferences, the majority supported conserving forests and land. Nine out of 10 of the countries with the most urbanized populations backed more use of clean electric cars and buses or bicycles.

ALSO READ: Climate Change Putting Lives of People At Risk

The survey also found a direct link between a person’s level of education and their desire for climate action, according to UNDP. There was very high recognition of the climate emergency among those who had attended university or college in all countries, from lower-income countries such as Bhutan (82 percent) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (82 percent) to wealthy countries like France (87 percent) and Japan (82 percent).

The findings also revealed that while younger people (under 18) were more likely to say climate change is an emergency, other age groups were not far behind, with 65 percent aged 18-35; 66 percent aged 36-59; and 58 percent over 60, expressing affirmation. (IANS)

Previous articleInteresting Facts About Crypto Portfolios
Next articleOne In Every Three Adults Suffer From Psychological Distress Related To Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

One In Every Three Adults Suffer From Psychological Distress Related To Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
One in every three adults, particularly women, younger adults, and those of lower socioeconomic status, are experiencing psychological distress related to Covid-19, a new...
Read more
Business

Interesting Facts About Crypto Portfolios

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER A cryptocurrency is a form of digital money that means there is no physical bill or coin. Cryptocurrency has become immensely famous...
Read more
Lead Story

How To Deal With The Violence By So Called Farmers ?

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VENKATRAMAN NS The so-called farmers, by indulging in unprecedented violent acts in Delhi, have made India’s enemies happy. As usual, those who instigated the innocent...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

One In Every Three Adults Suffer From Psychological Distress Related To Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in every three adults, particularly women, younger adults, and those of lower socioeconomic status, are experiencing psychological distress related to Covid-19, a new...
Read more

Climate Change Termed As ‘Global Emergency’

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Almost two-thirds of over 1.2 million people surveyed worldwide have said that climate change is a "global emergency", urging greater action to address the...
Read more

Interesting Facts About Crypto Portfolios

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER A cryptocurrency is a form of digital money that means there is no physical bill or coin. Cryptocurrency has become immensely famous...
Read more

How To Deal With The Violence By So Called Farmers ?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VENKATRAMAN NS The so-called farmers, by indulging in unprecedented violent acts in Delhi, have made India’s enemies happy. As usual, those who instigated the innocent...
Read more

Microsoft’s Remote Learning Products Gain Popularity

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Driven by video conferencing platform Teams, more than 200 million students and educators worldwide now rely on Microsoft education products for remote learning, Microsoft...
Read more

This Report States That 1 In 2 Indians Are Afraid Of Online Dating

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Most Indians feel secure while ordering food online but close to half of those surveyed were afraid of their online activities when it comes...
Read more

La Fuori Introduces Its Organic Slow Fashion In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
"Choosing a garment means deciding the identity of our future dreams, in connection with the world and the people who inhabit it," says Vidur...
Read more

Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells Ups Covid Infection Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that patients with severe Covid-19 have significantly elevated levels of a certain type of immune cells in their blood, called myeloid-derived...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada