Union Minister Hardeep Puri says calibrated action needed to combat climate change

Petroleum and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday called upon a calibrated policy response to climate change, which he termed as an equally big opportunity before the world as the financial crisis of 2008.

"I believe that a stronger commitment to the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and the multilateral agenda is going to be fundamental to the global response," Puri said while delivering the keynote address at the valedictory session of the World Sustainable Development Summit 2023, organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

"India as the fastest-growing major economy with the youngest demography in the world is aptly positioned to lead this charge. India's progress on climate action is an inspiration. Despite the pandemic, India has shown remarkable progress on numerous SDG targets without causing any negative spillovers while other countries have stagnated," he added.