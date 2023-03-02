International Energy Agency says Global CO2 emissions rose less than initially feared in 2022

Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by under one percent in 2022 -- less than initially feared -- as the growth of solar, wind, EVs, heat pumps and energy efficiency helped limit the impacts of increased use of coal and oil amid the global energy crisis, said new IEA analysis published on Thursday.

Although the rise in emissions last year was far smaller than the exceptional jump of over six percent in 2021, emissions remain on an unsustainable growth trajectory, calling for stronger actions to accelerate the clean energy transition and move the world onto a path toward meeting its energy and climate goals, according to the new analysis, CO2 Emissions in 2022.

The report is the first in a new series, the Global Energy Transitions Stocktake, which will bring together the IEA's latest analysis in one place, making it freely accessible in support of the first Global Stocktake in the lead-up to the COP28 Climate Change Conference in November.