As Another Oil-Fueled War Erupts, Study Reveals Planet Heating at Unprecedented Rate

It follows a study from 2025 that found a smaller increase of 0.27°C per decade from 2015-24.

“Either way, this represents a significant increase in the rate of warming,” Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at Berkeley Earth and a co-author on the earlier study, told The Guardian. “[This] should be worrying as the world hurtles toward crossing 1.5°C later this decade.”

Whatever the rate of increase, the solution, from a scientific perspective, is clear.

“How quickly the Earth continues to warm ultimately depends on how rapidly we reduce global CO2 emissions from fossil fuels to zero,” Rahmstorf, a Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research scientist, told The Guardian.

Yet the findings come at a time when emissions look set only to increase, as the US launches an oil-fueled war on Iran that risks drawing other major military powers into a greater conflict.

“The outbreak of any war is bad news for the climate, just as the election of politicians hostile to climate action is,” Mark Hertsgaard, Covering Climate Now executive director and co-founder, and Giles Trendle, former managing director of Al Jazeera English, wrote in a newsletter on Thursday. “The climate implications of this new war are not the center of attention at the moment, but they are essential context for understanding what’s at stake. At a time when civilization is hurtling toward irreversible climate breakdown, to overlook the climate consequences of three of the deadliest militaries on Earth going to war would be journalistic malpractice.”

War itself increases greenhouse gas emissions. Studies have found that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine emitted as much in its first two years as the annual emissions of the Netherlands, while Israel’s genocide in Gaza emitted as much in its first four months as each of the 135 lowest-emitting nations in a year.

The Conflict and Environment Observatory observed 120 incidents of environmental harm during the first three days of the Iran conflict, and noted that attacks on oil and gas infrastructure had global implications: