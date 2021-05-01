Saturday, May 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Coming Soon: Enjoy A Cruise On The Rivers That India And B'desh...
EnvironmentIndiaLead StoryWorld

Coming Soon: Enjoy A Cruise On The Rivers That India And B’desh Share

A CUTS report said that easing of security, visa norms, custom, immigration and health procedures are some of the issues that need to be ironed out by both the governments at the earliest

0
rivers
The Bangladesh government has recently undertaken a feasibility study to assess the main impediments for the project. The study is expected to be complete by the year-end. Pixabay

You could soon be enjoying a cruise along the lesser-known rivers such as Feni, Muhuri, Meghna, Gandak and Manas among others in Indias eastern and northeastern parts, which finally flow into Bangladesh. The undiscovered area is exceptionally rich in flora and fauna with a beautiful display of the green and blue that the region has to offer.

As India and Bangladesh prepare for a post Covid 19 world and economic recovery, the two countries have decided to amplify their focus on jointly promoting tourism across the 54 transboundary rivers that are shared by both countries.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

While work on this area has been going on for years, sources said that this will get expedited with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in March. Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart have already underlined the need to boost connectivity between the two countries and even promote people to people contacts.

The Bangladesh government has recently undertaken a feasibility study to assess the main impediments for the project. The study is expected to be complete by the year-end.

“Cross-border tourism and trade through trans-boundary rivers between India and Bangladesh is poised to play a significant role in the socio-economic development of local communities and environmental and cultural preservation in India and Bangladesh,” said Bipul Chatterjee, Executive Director, CUTS International at a webinar.

Most importantly, joint promotion of tourism will enhance people to people contact between the two countries while creating employment among people along the border areas. “Development of tourism in that region is also in sync with Modi’s Act East policy. We need to now look at engaging with the northeastern region in a more constructive and inclusive way,” an expert from Observer Research Foundation said.

rivers
A study conducted by Pahle India said that several countries are dependent on tourism for its economic growth. Pixabay

A CUTS report said that easing of security, visa norms, custom, immigration and health procedures are some of the issues that need to be ironed out by both the governments at the earliest.

Several countries including many in Southeast Asia such as Malaysia and Thailand have undertaken joint promotion of tourism.

ALSO READ: 2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

Importance of tourism to boost GDP growth
A study conducted by Pahle India said that several countries are dependent on tourism for its economic growth. While in Maldives, tourism directly accounts for 39.6 per cent of its total GDP, in Cambodia the figure is 14.1 per cent and in Vietnam it is 9.3 per cent, the study pointed out. In UK, tourism accounts for 3.7 per cent of its overall economy and 2.6 per cent in case of the US economy. The tourism industry has strong interlinkages with many other sectors including logistics, aviation, hospitality, handicraft among others.

Several Asian countries are making necessary changes in their policies related to infrastructure development, visas and hospitality to boost tourism, a generator of jobs and foreign exchange. (IANS/GA)

Previous articleArt Works Discloses Role Of Women In Punnapra-Vayalar Revolt
Next articleWhy Does February Have 28 Days?

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Why Does February Have 28 Days?

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Why is it that February has 28 days and the other months have 30 or 31? The origins of the reason can...
Read more
India

Art Works Discloses Role Of Women In Punnapra-Vayalar Revolt

NewsGram Desk - 0
A series of seven works by a participating artist in 'Lokame Tharavadu', a large-scale contemporary art exhibition organized by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, revealed...
Read more
Lead Story

New Rules To Improve The Quality Of Google Play Store

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fresh bid to sanitise its Play Store, Google has announced new policies and guidelines to improve app quality and discovery for users. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Does February Have 28 Days?

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Why is it that February has 28 days and the other months have 30 or 31? The origins of the reason can...
Read more

Coming Soon: Enjoy A Cruise On The Rivers That India And B’desh Share

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
You could soon be enjoying a cruise along the lesser-known rivers such as Feni, Muhuri, Meghna, Gandak and Manas among others in Indias eastern...
Read more

Art Works Discloses Role Of Women In Punnapra-Vayalar Revolt

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A series of seven works by a participating artist in 'Lokame Tharavadu', a large-scale contemporary art exhibition organized by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, revealed...
Read more

New Rules To Improve The Quality Of Google Play Store

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fresh bid to sanitise its Play Store, Google has announced new policies and guidelines to improve app quality and discovery for users. The...
Read more

How Lungs Are Affected During SARS-COV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
 A team of US researchers has conducted a novel cell study that reveals mechanisms which result in lethal Covid-19, and may explain long-term complications...
Read more

Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary: His Early life, Teachings, And Important Works

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In Indian history, Guru Shri Tegh Bahadurs' personality shines resplendent like a bright constellation. He was born in Amritsar to Guru Hargobindji and Nankiji...
Read more

Covid 19: Using Oxygen Cylinder Without Guidance Can Be Harmful

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Experts have recently warned that using oxygen concentrators without medical guidance can be very harmful. Speaking at a webinar organized by PIB, Covid Co-ordinator,...
Read more

7 Facts On Kamala Harris, US Vice President

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California and former presidential candidate, is Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, the Biden campaign announced Tuesday, via a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada