Russia-Ukraine War: In a major jolt to Putin, Russia loses Kharkiv, Ukraine regains control

Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached, media reports said.

Kiev's military intelligence said that many Russian soldiers had laid down their weapons rather than fight troops advancing east out of Kharkiv because "they understand the hopelessness of their situation", Daily Mail reported.

Oleksiy Arestovich, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the military has captured so many Russian soldiers over the last several days that it is running out of space to house them - with military intelligence spokesman Andrey Yusov adding that "significant" number of Russian officers are among them, Daily Mail reported.