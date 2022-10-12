Russia-Ukraine War: Biden blames Putin's 'miscalculation' behind invasion, nuclear war still a far cry

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that President Vladimir Putin had completely misjudged Russia's capacity to invade Ukraine, but said he did not believe Moscow would use a tactical nuclear weapon against its neighbor despite recent thinly veiled threats to employ his atomic arsenal.

Biden made the statements as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded for a rapid increase in Western air defense systems for Ukraine to defend against missile strikes on its cities following two days of deadly Russian bombardments that targeted the country's civilians and energy infrastructure.

On October 12, the attacks continued, with at least seven people being killed and eight wounded in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiyivka, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region said.

"The Russians struck the central market where many people were at that time," Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a statement, adding that there was "no military logic" for such an attack.

In reaction to Russia's wave of air strikes that killed at least 19 people and hit power stations in Ukraine, defense ministers from NATO and partner countries opened a two-day meeting in Brussels on October 12 to discuss ways to provide Kyiv with more air defenses.

Biden told CNN in an interview that while he believes Putin is acting rationally, his objectives in Ukraine "were not rational."

"If you listen to the speech he made after when that decision was being made [to invade Ukraine], he talked about the whole idea of -- he was needed to be the leader of Russia that united all of Russian speakers," Biden said in the October 11 interview. "I just think it's irrational."

In recent weeks, Russia moved to seize four partially occupied regions of Ukraine after referendums widely denounced as illegal, mobilized hundreds of thousands of Russians, and repeatedly alluded to the use of nuclear arms, stoking alarm in the West.

Russia launched its fresh wave of missile strikes on several regions of Ukraine a day after bombing multiple cities, including Kyiv, as a reprisal for a blast on October 8 that damaged the only bridge between Moscow-annexed Crimea and mainland Russia.

Biden last week warned that the world risks "Armageddon" in unusually direct remarks following Putin's threats to use atomic weapons amid a faltering military campaign in Ukraine.