How Hard Is Russia Trying To Acquire Sensitive Western Military Technology? A U.S. Indictment Provides Clues.

Those and other details were listed in the indictment dated September 26 but unsealed this week, charging Orekhov and four other Russian citizens with a complex, multiyear scheme to secretly obtain U.S. military technology and circumvent export restrictions. Two other people were also charged in an unrelated scheme to sell Venezuelan oil.

The indictment offers a glimpse into how Russia has struggled for years, if not decades, to acquire sensitive Western technology and military hardware: everything from night-vision goggles for soldiers to powerful computer chips for advanced fighter jets.

How successful the effort has been is an open question. According to news reports and military analysts, sensitive Western technologies are widely employed in Russian weaponry and military equipment.

“Russia’s multibillion-dollar, decades-long military modernization program has depended on the extensive use of microelectronics manufactured in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the U.K., France, and Germany,” according to a report published in August by the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based think tank.

Orekhov was arrested in Germany on October 17, and U.S. prosecutors said they will seek his extradition. E-mails seeking further comment sent to his company, based in Hamburg, Germany, were not immediately replied to.

According to U.S. prosecutors, the indictment against Orekhov and his associates is based in part on the discovery of U.S. technologies found in Russian equipment that was seized in Ukraine -- technologies that were sourced from several of the U.S. companies that were approached by Orekhov.

“What’s being alleged here is pretty much garden-variety sanctions evasion, things the North Koreans or Syrians have done,” said Brian O’Toole, a former U.S. Treasury Department sanctions official. “Setting up a front company in Dubai isn’t a new or clever idea, nor do I see it as uniquely Russian.”