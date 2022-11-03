North Korea fired suspected ICBM missile: South Korea

North Korea on Thursday fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two short-range ones toward the East Sea, the South Korean military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected what is presumed to be a long-range ballistic missile launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 7.40 a.m. and the firing of two apparent short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) from Kaechon in South Pyongan province from 8.39 a.m., reports Yonhap News Agency.

The long-range missile flew about 760 km at an apogee of around 1,920 km at a top speed of Mach 15, and the two SRBMs travelled some 330 km at a maximum altitude of around 70 km at a top speed of Mach 5, it said.