CAG Flags Major Irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) , Finds Gaps in Payments, Training and Placements

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged serious irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a flagship skill development scheme of the Centre. The findings, covering the period from 2015 to 2022, were tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2025. The report uncovers major fraudulent activities and scams done under the guise of the program, highlighting severe administrative mismanagement and corruption.

PMKVY is an important scheme that was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government in 2015. Its objective was to provide skill development training to India’s youth, empowering them to tackle joblessness. The CAG report findings covers the scheme launched in 3 phases, with phase 1, 2 and 3 being from 2015-2016, 2016-2020, and 2021-2022 respectively.

Irregularities In Bank Account Details And Email Addresses Reported

According to the scheme, direct benefit transfer of Rs. 500 was to be provided to the applicants. However, the CAG report revealed that irregularities were found in multiple fields of the applicants, such as bank account details and email ids. During the period, a total of about 95 lakh participants registered, out of which proper bank account details of 90 lakh were missing.

The report also highlighted instances of unique account numbers being used for multiple applicants, and fake email ids such as abcd@gmail.com were used. Irregular account numbers, such as ‘1111111111’, or other such single digit account numbers, or just names, addresses, or special characters etc… were used. Irregular email ids and mobile numbers in multiple applicants’ files were also found.

