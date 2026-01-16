Journalist Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins Jalna Civic Polls

After the results were declared, visuals of Pangarkar celebrating with supporters circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions given his legal status and the seriousness of the charges against him. Responding to questions, Pangarkar said there had been no conviction against him so far, asserting that the legal process is still underway.

His victory comes even as the criminal case linked to the killing of Gauri Lankesh remains under trial. Lankesh, a journalist and activist known for her outspoken criticism of right-wing politics, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017. The assassination sparked nationwide outrage and intensified debates on press freedom, dissent, and political intolerance in India.

Pangarkar was later named as an accused in the case and was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024. His political career predates the controversy. He served as a corporator in the Jalna municipal council from 2001 to 2006, when the Shiv Sena was still undivided. After being denied a party ticket in 2011, he joined the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, a right-wing organisation.