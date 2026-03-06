ED Attaches ₹26.86 Crore Assets in Sowbhagya Ispat Bank Fraud Case

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), BS&FB unit in Bengaluru. The case was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act against SIIPL, its directors, and others for allegedly defrauding Andhra Bank, which has since merged with Union Bank of India.

Investigators found that the company had availed term loans and working capital facilities from the bank to establish and expand a steel manufacturing unit. However, the accused allegedly obtained higher credit limits by submitting fabricated stock statements, inflated financial records, and forged documents.

The probe further revealed that a portion of the loan funds was diverted and siphoned off instead of being used for the sanctioned purposes. The money was allegedly routed through related entities and accommodation entry providers, creating fictitious transactions and circular fund flows to inflate the company’s financial position.