Journalist Ravi Nair Sentenced to One Year’s Imprisonment and Rs 5,000 Fine in Criminal Defamation Case Filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd

The court said in its statement that the publications disseminated through social media platforms were “clearly capable of lowering the reputation of the complainant company in the estimation of investors, regulators, business partners, and right-thinking members of society.”

The court added, “Mere assertion of research or reliance on public discourse does not satisfy the requirement of truth or good faith. Good faith necessarily implies due care and attention, particularly when the imputations are grave and capable of causing serious reputational harm.”

The magistrate pronounced that the series of tweets posted by Nair over several months implied a planned and continuous effort to damage the complainant’s reputation. The court clarified that the right to freedom of speech under the Constitution is not absolute and reiterated that Article 19(1)(a) cannot override the equally protected right to reputation granted under Article 21.

The court elaborated, “It would be artificial and contrary to common sense to hold that imputations against the ‘Adani Group’ do not concern the complainant company.” Considering the nature of the offence and the manner of its commission, the court declined to extend the benefit of probation, stating, “The benefit of probation is intended for those whose conduct stems from ignorance, youth, or a momentary lapse, rather than calculated intent.”

Nair responded to the verdict and took to X to share, “Hum Dekhenge (We will see),” a reference to a poem by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Following the trial, the Mansa magistrate concluded that AEL had successfully established its case and held that Nair was guilty of criminal defamation. A senior lawyer emphasised that defamation is a well-recognised restriction under Article 19(2), citing Subramanian Swamy v. Union of India (2016), which recognised reputation as a fundamental right. He maintained that repeated, unverified allegations amounted to a “trial by media,” which courts have consistently warned against.

