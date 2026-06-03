Who Is Rishi Shree? Bihar Contractor at the Centre of Tender Scam That Led to Suspension of Two IAS Officers

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The Bihar government's anti-corruption drive led to the suspension of two IAS officers on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The officers were allegedly linked to a major tender scam involving Bihar-based civil contractor and businessman Rishi Shree, also known as Rishu Ranjan Sinha. The case revolves around allegations of tender manipulation and corruption involving senior bureaucrats. The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are currently investigating the matter, with Rishi Shree emerging as the key figure in the case.
The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) conducted a raid at Rishu Shree's Patna residence on May 27, 2026. During the raid, the SVU recovered jewellery worth ₹2 crore along with ₹2.5 lakh in cash. Following this, the contractor was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to SVU sources, the contractor used to sponsor foreign trips for IAS officers and would seek favours from them in securing contracts.
A team of eight SVU officers also examined documents, electronic devices, and bank transactions. He is accused of manipulating government tenders to benefit companies linked to him. However, this is not the first time investigating agencies have raided his premises. Earlier, in November 2025, officials recovered ₹51 lakh in cash, jewellery worth ₹2 crore, and several sale deeds. During the same period, the ED also searched nine other locations connected to Rishu Shree across multiple states.
The Bihar General Administration Department (GAD) later, on May 30, 2026, issued suspension orders for two IAS officers. These officers are Yogesh Kumar Sagar, a 2017-batch IAS officer, and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, a 2014-batch IAS officer. The GAD stated that after receiving documents, evidence related to the charges, and statements from the ED, both officers were placed under immediate suspension in accordance with the provisions of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.
According to sources, IAS officer Yogesh Kumar Sagar and eight of his family members went on a trip that was allegedly funded by the contractor. They visited several places and stayed in luxury hotels, and according to The Hindu, the total expenditure amounted to ₹21.92 lakh. Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, on the other hand, had a garden terrace worth ₹9 lakh that was also allegedly funded by the contractor. In addition, he reportedly arranged air travel and provided expensive gifts to her.
As part of the investigation, the SVU team also examined tender-related documents at the Municipal Corporation office and questioned officials linked to contracts awarded during the previous administrative tenure. The ED has identified 15 companies that it believes were associated with Rishu Shree and is currently investigating them. The agency suspects that these companies received government contracts through irregularities in the tender process.
According to Prabhat Khabar, these firms are believed to have secured a significant number of projects from the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO), as well as contracts from the Water Resources Department and the Building Construction Department. The ED had earlier identified these companies and sought a detailed report from the Urban Development and Housing Department in June 2025.
The investigation has revealed that despite being blacklisted or debarred, some of these companies secured contracts worth crores of rupees. The probe has also uncovered several companies with direct links to Rishu Shree, including Reliable Enterprises, Reliable Infra Services, Sai Arshiwad Constructions, Urban Environment Solutions, and others. Authorities are now examining ownership structures, payment records, financial transactions, and tender documents to determine whether contracts were awarded illegally.
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