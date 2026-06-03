Who Is Rishi Shree? Bihar Contractor at the Centre of Tender Scam That Led to Suspension of Two IAS Officers

A team of eight SVU officers also examined documents, electronic devices, and bank transactions. He is accused of manipulating government tenders to benefit companies linked to him. However, this is not the first time investigating agencies have raided his premises. Earlier, in November 2025, officials recovered ₹51 lakh in cash, jewellery worth ₹2 crore, and several sale deeds. During the same period, the ED also searched nine other locations connected to Rishu Shree across multiple states.

Bihar IAS Officers' Suspended over Connection with Rishu Shree

The Bihar General Administration Department (GAD) later, on May 30, 2026, issued suspension orders for two IAS officers. These officers are Yogesh Kumar Sagar, a 2017-batch IAS officer, and Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, a 2014-batch IAS officer. The GAD stated that after receiving documents, evidence related to the charges, and statements from the ED, both officers were placed under immediate suspension in accordance with the provisions of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

According to sources, IAS officer Yogesh Kumar Sagar and eight of his family members went on a trip that was allegedly funded by the contractor. They visited several places and stayed in luxury hotels, and according to The Hindu, the total expenditure amounted to ₹21.92 lakh. Abhilasha Kumari Sharma, on the other hand, had a garden terrace worth ₹9 lakh that was also allegedly funded by the contractor. In addition, he reportedly arranged air travel and provided expensive gifts to her.