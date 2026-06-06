Harshad Mehta 2.0 : Who is Rajesh Mehta The Man Behind India’s Biggest Alleged Scam? How Much Share Does LIC Holds in Rajesh Exports?

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) came under fire after SEBI released its interim order against Rajesh Exports on June 3, 2026.

It was revealed that the government-owned insurance company still holds 10.8% share in Rajesh Exports. A part of this investment came in the last seven months when other mutual funds were already alarmed of the ongoing SEBI probe.

Rajesh Exports once hit a peak share value of ₹946.85 in February 2023. According to SEBI’s interim report this was during the period of alleged misfiling. When the market closed on Friday, June 5, 2026, the Share price of Rajesh Exports was now at ₹98.7, crashed 90% from its peak and down 5% from the previous day.

The SEBI first received a complaint against Rajesh Exports in March 2024 and the investigation has been underway ever since. This poses a question on why LIC didn’t cash out their investment, when other mutual funds were already alarmed by this probe and stayed away from the jewelry firm.

Market data shows that LIC maintained 10.8% to 11.18% share in Rajesh Exports since March 2023, a month after the company hit its peak share value. Despite Rajesh Exports share price plummeting by 49% in the last year, LIC has not cashed out its stake in the company, putting doubts on whether there is internal conspiracy and links with Rajesh Exports. The answers are still not provided.