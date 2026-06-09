“Don’t Even Know Where LIC’s Office is”: Rajesh Mehta Addresses LIC’s Investment in Rajesh Exports Amid SEBI Probe, Says General Public Benefited From the Trade

Rajesh Exports has been a publicly traded company since 1995. Addressing concerns of LIC shares, Chairman and Managing Director, Rajesh Mehta, in an interview with PTI said, “LIC has not purchased the shares yesterday or last year. LIC's purchases are over a period of time, approximately 20 years. These shares have been taken by LIC from the open market, from the stock market.”

Mehta cleared himself of any involvement in LIC's investment methods. He further said that no Rajesh Exports promoter has sold its shares to LIC, meaning that the company has not directly benefited from the insurance firm's share at all. He further said, “We don't even know where LIC's office is. We have no contact, no connection. This decision of buying shares through the secondary market is their own decision in a prudent commercial manner.”

Rajesh Mehta claims despite his company hitting lower circuits everyday, LIC is still making profit as their investment in Rajesh Exports doesn’t matter in the large scheme of things.

In what Rajesh Mehta called the “most important statement” in the interview, he asked even if LIC lost its investment, who gains from it? According to Rajesh Exports chairman, the deals were all made in the public market and those who sold their shares 20 years ago were also members of the general public, not the company. He said: