₹1.54 Crore Cash, 1.3 Kg Gold Seized from Telangana Government Official’s Home, Anti Corruption Bureau Estimates Possession of Properties Worth ₹100 Crore 

SUNKARI NARAHARI RAO, Deputy Director, Multi Zone-II, Survey and Land Records Department, Hyderabad, has been booked in a disproportionate assets case. The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided his properties on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, claiming he amassed assets beyond his sources of income while being in public service.

ACB DSP Gangasani Sridhar, said that raids were conducted at Narahari’s residence in Chatrinaka, his office in Narayanguda, and other properties linked to his relatives and close associates. A total of 11 to 12 locations in and around Hyderabad will be searched related to Nirahari.

What Did ACB Find in Its Search So Far?

During the raid, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officers found documents related to several immovable properties. These included five open plots in Ranga Reddy district, 1.24 acres of agricultural land in Maheshwaram, a 2,500-sq-ft flat at Puppalaguda, two 1,860-sq-ft flat at Narsingi, along with another flat at Rajendra Nagar, a four-story building in Gachibowli's TNGOs Colony, and a three-story residential building at Chatrinaka.

The ACB in their official statement said, “Net cash of approximately Rs 1.54 crore, bank balances of Rs 2.29 crore, fixed deposits worth Rs 5.04 crore, gold ornaments weighing about 1.3 kilograms and 8 kilograms of silver were detected.”

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The search also uncovered the possession of a luxury car — Kia Carens Smartstream G1.5 6MT. The total estimated value of the assets that were found so far amounts to ₹13.05 crore, as per ACB. However, the agency observes that market value of the above listed properties is going to be significantly higher than what is documented, and can be over ₹100 crore under the current market value.

According to media reports, raids in 11 sites related to Narahari, benamis, and his relatives is still ongoing. ACB also reports that two bank lockers held by the officer’s wife will also be searched as part of the investigation.

Public Outraged Over Corruption Among Government Officials

Social media was set ablaze after the videos from the raid were posted online, showing stacks of cash recovered from Narahari’s residence. “Corrupt amass wealth while honest lose to income tax,” a user wrote on X.

While such raids on government officials have been on the rise, people also demand accountability from the government. The public believes government officials can’t dare to possess such wealth openly without any significant political leader’s involvement. A user wrote, “Can we ever see a big neta being raided like this, the amount these netas pocket will be mind boggling.”

Outraged at how a new corrupt officer is being raided every day, one user went on a tirade, saying, “Citizens continue to raise genuine public safety issues, submit complaints, RTIs, photos, and evidence, yet no visible action is taken. Years have passed. Complaints have been acknowledged. Public concerns have been raised repeatedly. Even after court directions on public spaces and pedestrian rights, some issues remain unresolved.”

The Telangana government’s silence on such raids doesn’t offer much assurance to the public either as they demand serious actions to curb corruption in the state.

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