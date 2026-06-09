Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Says Adolf Hitler Inspired the Name of His HYDRAA Project; Opposition Calls Him a ‘Fascist’

TELANGANA CHIEF MINISTER Revanth Reddy's recent reference to Nazi Germany has drawn widespread backlash, especially from opposition parties. On June 6, 2026, Reddy stated that he had taken inspiration from the dreaded German Führer, Adolf Hitler, while speaking about Telangana's HYDRAA project. His remark immediately went viral, with opposition leaders calling out the Chief Minister for the comparison.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was the topic of discussion at a Bengaluru event on Saturday, June 8, 2026. However, things went haywire when Reddy mentioned Hitler and explained how the German dictator had inspired him with the project's name. He explained that HYDRAA was allegedly Hitler's favourite word, and that was what inspired him to name the anti-encroachment task force, which was established in 2024.

It consists of three wings: the Asset Protection Wing, the Disaster Management Wing, and the Logistics Support Wing.

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HYDRAA aims to shift its focus towards preserving water bodies by demolishing encroachments in lakes, ponds, nalas, etc. Reddy said, "Hydra, the word, is Hitler's favourite word. His core team was called Hydra, who could assassinate anyone. So, I have taken inspiration from Hitler and named it HYDRAA." While Reddy's connection of HYDRAA with Hitler remains a mystery in itself, the origin of the word can be traced back to Greek mythology.

Where did Hydraa originate from?

According to Greek mythology, Hydra was the child of Typhon and Echidna. Hydra was not an ordinary being but resembled a lake monster with several snake-like heads. Hydra was killed by the Greek hero Hercules, the son of Jupiter.

In the context of popular culture, the term Hydra is also a popular reference in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). HYDRA is a dreaded terrorist organisation that is often mentioned in the comics and portrayed in various film adaptations.



Opposition reacts to Revanth Reddy’s Hitler reference



Coming to the present, Reddy's claim about the origin of the HYDRAA project was not well received by several people. There is no substantial evidence to support Reddy's version of the alleged links between the word Hydra and Adolf Hitler. Several critics lashed out at Reddy over his Hitler remark.

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP spokesperson, took to his X account and wrote, "Congress' dangerous Hitler mindset out in the open yet again." He further criticised the Congress leader for his Hitler remark, calling out his party's "tanashahi mindset." "From Indira's Emergency to Revanth's crackdown on journalists and students," he wrote on X.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also reacted to Reddy's comments and wrote on his official X account, "Appalling that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy proudly admits his 'HYDRAA' is inspired by Hitler. It exposes his RSS roots & fascist mindset."

This is not the first instance of Reddy and Vijayan going head-to-head. Back in April 2026, the Telangana Chief Minister had referenced a popular Malayalam dialogue from actor Mohanlal's Narasimham while taking a jibe at Vijayan. During the election campaign for the Nemom constituency, Reddy said, "Nee Po Mone Dinesha (you get lost, Dinesh)." Vijayan responded to the statement, saying, "Dash mone Revanth, a reply is coming."

[VS]

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