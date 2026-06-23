CBI Arrests Former RCFL and RHFL CEOs in ₹7,623-Crore Reliance ADA Group Bank Fraud Case

ON MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2026, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two former senior executives of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group in connection with an alleged bank fraud case involving the diversion of public funds. According to the agency, the alleged fraud caused a cumulative wrongful loss of ₹7,623 crore to public sector banks.

The two arrested individuals are Devang Mody, former Director and CEO of Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), and Ravindra Sudhalkar, former Executive Director and CEO of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL). The arrests were made as part of an ongoing CBI investigation into alleged large-scale financial irregularities in lending practices involving multiple banks.

What Did the CBI Say About the Arrests in ₹7,623-Crore Bank Fraud Case?

According to the CBI, the RCFL case resulted in an alleged loss of ₹4,097 crore to 13 public sector banks, while the RHFL case caused losses amounting to ₹3,526 crore to 10 public sector banks. Combined, the two cases resulted in a total loss of ₹7,623 crore to 23 public sector banks.