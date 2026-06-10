Reliance and Meta Join Hands to Build Meta's First AI Data Centre in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat

Reliance Industries will build a 168 MW AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, marking Meta's first built-to-suit data centre facility in India.
Meta will lease the facility to power its core business and AI computing needs, while Reliance will provide end-to-end services, including construction, power supply, connectivity, and operations.
The site offers renewable energy, water availability, proximity to submarine cable landing stations, and access to Jio's fibre network. The facility will use renewable energy and desalinated seawater for cooling.
ON JUNE 10, 2026, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced that it is partnering with Meta Platforms, Inc. to develop a large-scale AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In the making of the data centre, RIL said that it will provide end-to-end services to Meta. This data centre will mark the first built-to-suit data centre facility for Meta in India. Under the agreement, RIL said that it will build a 168 MW data centre, which is expected to be delivered within two years, with an option to further scale capacity in the future.
According to the company, Meta will lease capacity from the facility to support its global infrastructure, including its core business operations and artificial intelligence computing needs. The project marks a significant expansion of the long-standing partnership between the two companies, which already spans connectivity, commerce, and AI innovation. For India, the establishment of this data centre will be a major step forward for the country's digital and technological ecosystem.
In the press release, RIL said, “This is the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India’s emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure.” It further said that Meta will lease the facility and that this project strengthens the long-term partnership between the two companies.
The facility that will be developed by Reliance will serve Meta’s global infrastructure and AI computing requirements, highlighting the role of India in the worldwide digital ecosystem. “RIL will provide comprehensive end-to-end services spanning the entire lifecycle of the data centre – from design and construction to the ongoing management of utilities, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operational services. This positions RIL as a single-window solutions provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure in India,” the company wrote in the statement.
Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, said, “This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”
He further said that Reliance wants to build advanced digital infrastructure in India that can support future AI technologies. He believes the Jamnagar facility will become a major global centre for large-scale AI computing and that partnering with Meta will help turn that goal into reality.
The Founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, said, “We’re proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data centre in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy.”
Meta further announced that it is expanding its renewable energy commitments in India. The company will partner with CleanMax and Fourth Partner Energy to support nearly 1 GW of clean energy generation. CleanMax will develop 837 MW of new solar and wind projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, while Fourth Partner Energy will build 88 MW of projects across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the company, the region is a strategic location and offers significant advantages for such a project. The company said that the advantages “include delivery capability, renewable energy, water availability, proximity to India’s western submarine cable landing stations and Jio’s extensive fibre network.”
Keeping sustainability in mind, the two companies said that the data centre will be powered by renewable energy and cooled using desalinated seawater. Meta will reportedly bear the cost of the energy and water required to operate the facility. The location in Jamnagar offers advantages such as proximity to India’s western submarine cable landing stations and access to Jio’s extensive fibre network.
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