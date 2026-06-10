Reliance and Meta Join Hands to Build Meta's First AI Data Centre in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat

In the press release, RIL said, “This is the first built-to-suit data centre capacity in India for Meta and represents a significant milestone in India’s emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure.” It further said that Meta will lease the facility and that this project strengthens the long-term partnership between the two companies.

The facility that will be developed by Reliance will serve Meta’s global infrastructure and AI computing requirements, highlighting the role of India in the worldwide digital ecosystem. “RIL will provide comprehensive end-to-end services spanning the entire lifecycle of the data centre – from design and construction to the ongoing management of utilities, renewable power supply, network connectivity, and fully managed operational services. This positions RIL as a single-window solutions provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure in India,” the company wrote in the statement.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, said, “This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”

He further said that Reliance wants to build advanced digital infrastructure in India that can support future AI technologies. He believes the Jamnagar facility will become a major global centre for large-scale AI computing and that partnering with Meta will help turn that goal into reality.

The Founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, said, “We’re proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data centre in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy.”