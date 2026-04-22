Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal and Two Others Arrested in ₹136 Crore Bank Guarantee Fraud Case

The arrested accused include Ashok Kumar Pal, CFO of Reliance Power Ltd; Partha Sarathi Biswal, Managing Director of Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink Pvt. Ltd; and Kolkata-based intermediary Amarnath Dutta. All three have been remanded to police custody till April 23, 2026.

The complaint stated that Reliance NU BESS Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, allegedly submitted two forged bank guarantees worth ₹68.2 crore each to secure a tender floated by SECI.

Investigators said the guarantees were claimed to have been issued by foreign lenders, including FirstRand Bank Ltd. in Manila, Philippines, and ACE Investment Bank in Malaysia. To make the documents appear legitimate, the accused allegedly supported them with fabricated emails and forged confirmations routed through the Structured Financial Messaging System (SFMS), making them appear as if they were issued by the State Bank of India.