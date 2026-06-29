Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch Arrests Ex-DGHS Vatsala Aggarwal Over Alleged Multi Crores-Worth Medical Procurement Scam Case

Former Delhi Director General of Health Services Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam
The ACB alleges that tender conditions were manipulated to favour select suppliers, resulting in inflated procurement costs, financial losses to the Delhi government, and unfair exclusion of genuine bidders.
The case, registered on June 2 following a Directorate of Vigilance complaint, has already led to the arrest of Dr. Vijay Kumar Ranga and the suspension of several Health Department officials
ON SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2026, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Government arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal, in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam involving the procurement of medicines, surgical items, and medical equipment, according to news agency PTI. The ACB had earlier arrested Dr. Vijay Kumar Ranga in the same case.
The arrest was made after the ACB registered an FIR in the alleged corruption case. Dr. Aggarwal's arrest comes days after the arrest of Dr. Ranga, who was subsequently remanded to four days of police custody by a Delhi court.
According to the allegations, Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal manipulated the government procurement process by facilitating the acceptance of supplies from selected vendors, allowing them to earn undue profits. As a result, the Delhi government allegedly suffered significant financial losses, while private suppliers benefited from inflated procurement contracts.
According to the Anti-Corruption Branch, the case pertains to large-scale financial irregularities in the procurement of supplies worth hundreds of crores by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA). The alleged scam involves the purchase of several medical items, including portable X-ray machines, anaesthesia workstations, oral rehydration solution (ORS), surgical items, medicines, C-arm radiological equipment, and other medical devices.
The investigation found that tender conditions were allegedly tailored to favour certain firms during the bidding process, preventing genuine companies from participating fairly. The ACB also claimed that several items were procured at inflated prices, leading to the alleged misuse of government funds worth crores of rupees.
The investigation began after the Directorate of Vigilance flagged financial irregularities and procedural violations in the procurement process. Based on its findings, the Directorate submitted a complaint, following which the ACB registered an FIR on June 2, 2026, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and initiated its investigation.
Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal was removed from the post of DGHS on May 21, 2026, and was awaiting her transfer. She was later transferred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital but was subsequently suspended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu pending disciplinary proceedings against her.
Apart from Dr. Aggarwal, the Delhi government also suspended five pharmacists and two officials of the Central Procurement Agency over alleged irregularities in the procurement, storage, and management of medicines.
Earlier, the Delhi government had initiated a separate probe against Dr. Aggarwal and other Health Department officials under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Meanwhile, the ACB's investigation is ongoing, with officials attempting to determine the roles of other government officials and private suppliers allegedly involved in the scam.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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