Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch Arrests Ex-DGHS Vatsala Aggarwal Over Alleged Multi Crores-Worth Medical Procurement Scam Case

ON SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2026, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Government arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal, in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam involving the procurement of medicines, surgical items, and medical equipment, according to news agency PTI. The ACB had earlier arrested Dr. Vijay Kumar Ranga in the same case.

The arrest was made after the ACB registered an FIR in the alleged corruption case. Dr. Aggarwal's arrest comes days after the arrest of Dr. Ranga, who was subsequently remanded to four days of police custody by a Delhi court.

According to the allegations, Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal manipulated the government procurement process by facilitating the acceptance of supplies from selected vendors, allowing them to earn undue profits. As a result, the Delhi government allegedly suffered significant financial losses, while private suppliers benefited from inflated procurement contracts.