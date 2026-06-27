Amid Ujjain Land Holdings Controversy, Nepotism Allegations Pile on MP CM Mohan Yadav; Brother's Sudden Career Shift Sparks Question

JUST DAYS AFTER The Indian Express investigation revealed how Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s family and associated companies acquired at least 168 acres across 137 plots in and around Ujjain since he was sworn in, questions over nepotism and conflicts of interest continue to pile on the CM. Fresh scrutiny has fallen on one of the Mohan Yadav’s cousin brothers, Nilesh Yadav.
According to reports and land records, Nilesh Yadav and his wife Sunita have emerged among the largest beneficiaries in the family’s land purchases over the last two years. Their land holdings reportedly reached around 108 acres or more in some official accounts. The couple have key real estate firms registered under their names — Shri Annapurna Construction and Shree Annapurna Enterprises — which have purchased multiple plots in the region after the CM announced Ujjain Masterplan 2035.
Nilesh Yadav, who previously served as an Additional District Judge, resigned from the judicial post in May 2025, one-and-a-half years after Mohan Yadav was sworn in as CM of Madhya Pradesh. Shortly thereafter, the state government, under his cousin brother, appointed him as Additional Advocate General (AAG). This quick transition from the judiciary to a senior legal position representing the government has sparked allegations of nepotism and undue influence within the state’s law department.
Critics point to the timing as particularly concerning, given the overlapping period with the family’s accelerated land purchases and the rollout of Ujjain’s development plans under the Master Plan 2035, which was also announced in May 2023.
The Indian Express reports highlight that much of the family’s post-2023 acquisitions, around 111 acres, lie along new road and highway alignments announced by the government. Mohan Yadav’s Cousins like Nilesh and Govind Yadav have not only bought land but moved quickly to gain higher profits through housing schemes and partnerships.
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The investigation by The Indian Express noted that the Yadav family’s documented land holdings in Ujjain roughly doubled between 2021–2023 (when Mohan Yadav was a BJP minister) and doubled again between 2024–2025 after he became Chief Minister, reaching a total land holding of over 300 acres in some estimates. Nilesh Yadav’s companies and personal holdings form a substantial part of this growth.
BJP leaders, including national IT cell convener Amit Malviya and state president Hemant Khandelwal, have dismissed the entire investigation as “baseless” and “politically motivated.” However, Express says that they have remained largely silent on the specific timelines of land purchases coinciding with government announcements or the family’s real estate activities.
The biggest opposition party, Congress, has intensified its attack, demanding CM Mohan Yadav’s resignation and a Supreme Court judge-led inquiry into what it calls the “loot of Mahakal land.” Congress leaders allege a clear conflict of interest, with public infrastructure decisions potentially benefiting private family holdings.
Anant Yadav, son of cousin Govind Yadav, had earlier defended the family’s business, stating they have been in real estate since 2010 and have the right to buy and develop land as private citizens. He claimed some deals predated Mohan Yadav’s ministerial roles.
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Mohan Yadav’s office has claimed that he and his wife has not purchased any land in Ujjain since he was sworn in. However, Indian Express investigation found land trails related to the entire family and not just Yadav’s personal purchases. The probe also corroborates CMO’s claim that he has not bought any land under his personal name. However, Shri Siddhivinayak Devcons Ltd, a company where Mohan Yadav and his wife Seema Yadav hold 73% stake, holds 27 acres of land in Kasba, Ujjain, Dhediya, Daudkhedi, and Sawarakhedi, with purchase of additional land during 2024-25. No BJP leader has addressed these connections so far.
The case of Nilesh Yadav’s resignation from the judiciary followed by immediate elevation to AAG, while he and his wife actively expanded land holdings and real estate ventures in Ujjain, has added a new layer to the controversy. Observers are questioning whether public office is facilitating “family advancement” over public service.
As political temperatures rise in Madhya Pradesh, demands for transparency in land records, declarations of family assets, and an independent probe are gaining more heat. The CM’s office has not issued a detailed response to the latest angles involving Nilesh Yadav’s appointment and business activities.
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