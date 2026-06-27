Amid Ujjain Land Holdings Controversy, Nepotism Allegations Pile on MP CM Mohan Yadav; Brother's Sudden Career Shift Sparks Question

JUST DAYS AFTER The Indian Express investigation revealed how Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s family and associated companies acquired at least 168 acres across 137 plots in and around Ujjain since he was sworn in, questions over nepotism and conflicts of interest continue to pile on the CM. Fresh scrutiny has fallen on one of the Mohan Yadav’s cousin brothers, Nilesh Yadav.

According to reports and land records, Nilesh Yadav and his wife Sunita have emerged among the largest beneficiaries in the family’s land purchases over the last two years. Their land holdings reportedly reached around 108 acres or more in some official accounts. The couple have key real estate firms registered under their names — Shri Annapurna Construction and Shree Annapurna Enterprises — which have purchased multiple plots in the region after the CM announced Ujjain Masterplan 2035.

Nilesh Yadav’s Rapid Career Shift After Mohan Yadav’s Ascension

Nilesh Yadav, who previously served as an Additional District Judge, resigned from the judicial post in May 2025, one-and-a-half years after Mohan Yadav was sworn in as CM of Madhya Pradesh. Shortly thereafter, the state government, under his cousin brother, appointed him as Additional Advocate General (AAG). This quick transition from the judiciary to a senior legal position representing the government has sparked allegations of nepotism and undue influence within the state’s law department.

Critics point to the timing as particularly concerning, given the overlapping period with the family’s accelerated land purchases and the rollout of Ujjain’s development plans under the Master Plan 2035, which was also announced in May 2023.

The Indian Express reports highlight that much of the family’s post-2023 acquisitions, around 111 acres, lie along new road and highway alignments announced by the government. Mohan Yadav’s Cousins like Nilesh and Govind Yadav have not only bought land but moved quickly to gain higher profits through housing schemes and partnerships.

See Also: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Family Bought 168 Acres Land Around Ujjain, Where He Announced Development Projects

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