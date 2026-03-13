Who Is Michel Danino? The Professor Disassociated by the Supreme Court Over the NCERT Class 8 Chapter ‘Corruption in the Judiciary’

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is expected to review Michel Danino’s role as a guest professor at the institution. According to officials, a standing committee will examine his appointment and association with the institute before taking any further decision.

Following the development, questions have emerged about who Professor Michel Danino is and his role in India’s academic and educational landscape.

Professor Michel Danino is a French-born Indian scholar known for his work on Indian civilisation and cultural history. He was born in 1956, and during his youth he developed a deep interest in Indian philosophy and spirituality.

After pursuing scientific studies in France for several years, he moved to India in 1977 at the age of 21. Danino has described his move to India as a quest for deeper meaning, strongly influenced by the philosophy of Sri Aurobindo. He describes himself as a lifelong student of Indian civilisation.

Although Danino does not hold advanced academic degrees in archaeology or history, he has produced a large body of research and writing on ancient Indian culture and knowledge systems. He has delivered lectures and taught courses at several institutions across India.

He has also been associated with IIT Gandhinagar, where he served as a guest professor. His association with the institute began in 2011. During his time there, he was involved in establishing the Archaeological Sciences Centre and teaching courses on Indian Knowledge Systems.

Danino has also served on several academic and policy bodies, including the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and committees linked to the development of India’s National Curriculum Frameworks. In addition, he has been associated with school-level educational initiatives such as the CBSE elective course “Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India.”

His academic work largely focuses on ancient Indian civilisation, archaeology, and cultural heritage. His research papers on early Indian history and protohistory have appeared in journals such as Man and Environment, Puratattva, and Dossiers d’archéologie. He has also contributed more than 30 chapters to academic books.