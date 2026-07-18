₹700 Crore Delhi Medical Scam: Key Accused Rajiv Rangila Flees India Days After Getting Anticipatory Bail in Another Case

A HUGE ₹700 CRORE medical procurement scam was uncovered in Delhi earlier this year, following which an investigation was launched by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). The scam is related to the procurement of medicines, vaccines, surgical items, and other hospital equipment for Delhi government hospitals. While the investigation was already underway, the case has now taken a significant turn, as the main accused has allegedly fled the country, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The main accused has been identified as Rajiv Rangila, a pharmaceutical trader, who allegedly fled India just days after receiving anticipatory bail in an unrelated criminal case. According to ACB sources, Rangila left the country shortly after obtaining relief from arrest on June 30, 2026. The case was registered at Laxmi Nagar Police Station in Delhi and stemmed from allegations that Rangila and members of his family wrongfully confined, assaulted, and intimidated a complainant while also taking away his mobile phone, wallet, and car keys.

The case included charges related to wrongful confinement and extortion under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the hearing on June 30, 2026, a Vacation Judge granted him anticipatory bail. Police have clarified that the Laxmi Nagar case has no connection with the medical procurement scam. However, investigators believe Rangila left the country just days after obtaining bail.