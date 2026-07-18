₹700 Crore Delhi Medical Scam: Key Accused Rajiv Rangila Flees India Days After Getting Anticipatory Bail in Another Case

Pharmaceutical trader Rajiv Rangila allegedly left India days after obtaining anticipatory bail in an unrelated case, while the Delhi ACB was investigating his role in the ₹700 crore medical procurement scam.
Investigators allege Rangila created shell companies, manipulated tender processes, fixed supply rates with manufacturers, and arranged cash kickbacks, leading to inflated procurement costs.
The probe has already led to the arrest of former DGHS chief Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal, former CPA Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra, and former CPA Head of Office Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, while the ACB continues its search for Rangila.
A HUGE ₹700 CRORE medical procurement scam was uncovered in Delhi earlier this year, following which an investigation was launched by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). The scam is related to the procurement of medicines, vaccines, surgical items, and other hospital equipment for Delhi government hospitals. While the investigation was already underway, the case has now taken a significant turn, as the main accused has allegedly fled the country, according to a report by The Indian Express.
The main accused has been identified as Rajiv Rangila, a pharmaceutical trader, who allegedly fled India just days after receiving anticipatory bail in an unrelated criminal case. According to ACB sources, Rangila left the country shortly after obtaining relief from arrest on June 30, 2026. The case was registered at Laxmi Nagar Police Station in Delhi and stemmed from allegations that Rangila and members of his family wrongfully confined, assaulted, and intimidated a complainant while also taking away his mobile phone, wallet, and car keys.
The case included charges related to wrongful confinement and extortion under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the hearing on June 30, 2026, a Vacation Judge granted him anticipatory bail. Police have clarified that the Laxmi Nagar case has no connection with the medical procurement scam. However, investigators believe Rangila left the country just days after obtaining bail.
As per the investigation, Rangila allegedly created multiple shell companies to execute the scam. He used fictitious owners for these companies and allegedly colluded with manufacturers of medical equipment to manipulate government tenders. Investigators claim he was instrumental in creating a network of shell companies using the identities and documents of unsuspecting individuals.
According to investigators, he worked with these companies to predetermine supply rates before tenders were awarded and arranged cash kickbacks that were allegedly shared among those involved in the conspiracy. The agency claims the operation continued with the knowledge or tacit approval of senior officials associated with the Delhi Health Department's procurement process.
The alleged irregularities were centred around the functioning of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), the nodal body responsible for procuring medicines, vaccines, surgical supplies, and medical equipment for Delhi government hospitals and healthcare facilities. The ACB alleges that tender conditions were deliberately manipulated to ensure that only favoured firms could meet the eligibility criteria, effectively excluding genuine companies from the bidding process.
The investigation further claims that several medical items were procured at highly inflated prices, resulting in significant losses to the public exchequer. According to the ACB, prices of certain products were allegedly inflated by 200% to 500% above market rates. The alleged scam involved the procurement of a wide range of medical supplies, including portable X-ray machines, anaesthesia workstations, oral rehydration solution (ORS), surgical items, medicines, C-arm radiological equipment, and other medical devices.
Investigators allege that the combination of manipulated tender specifications, shell companies, pre-fixed pricing, and cash kickbacks enabled the accused to siphon off hundreds of crores of rupees from public healthcare funds. The fake companies were allegedly inserted into procurement records to obscure the money trail and shield the actual beneficiaries from scrutiny.
The irregularities in the case were first noticed in May 2026, when the Delhi Vigilance Department conducted raids at the offices of the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) following complaints. Soon after, the ACB launched its investigation, and an FIR was registered on June 2, 2026, based on the findings. The first arrest in the case was made on June 18, 2026, and so far three senior government officials have been arrested.
Among those arrested are former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal, former CPA Deputy Controller of Accounts Neeraj Chopra, and former CPA Head of Office Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga. All three are currently in judicial custody as the investigation continues.
The ACB has informed the court that investigators were unable to recover several crucial records related to the alleged scam. According to the agency, all the necessary and foundational files related to the procurement process are missing from the government offices, and only the physical payment orders remain available.
According to The Indian Express, the ACB served multiple notices to Rangila asking him to join the investigation, but he allegedly ignored them. After he repeatedly failed to appear, the agency conducted searches at several locations linked to him. Officials reportedly found his residence locked and were unable to trace him. Investigators are examining his travel records, financial transactions, and the possible involvement of other associates, while also considering the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC). The investigation into the case is ongoing.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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