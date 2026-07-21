Chhattisgarh Snakebite Scam: Doctor, Lawyer, Home Guards Among 19 Arrested for Forging Post-Mortem Reports to Claim ₹64 Lakh Compensation

A MAJOR SCAM orchestrated in Chhattisgarh has come to light where fake snakebite cases were allegedly created to siphon off government relief funds. Police said on July 21, 2026, that the case took place in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, and a total of 19 people have been arrested, including doctors, home guards, lawyers, and government employees who were allegedly involved in the scam. These people are accused of forging post-mortem reports and official documents of deceased persons to fraudulently obtain compensation from the government.

According to Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajnesh Singh, the accused fabricated medical and revenue records to fraudulently claim around ₹64 lakh in compensation under the Revenue Book Circular (RBC) 6-4 scheme. The scheme provides financial assistance in Chhattisgarh in cases of natural and accidental deaths, including snakebite fatalities. The alleged fraud took place between November 2019 and February 2024.

According to the police, 16 FIRs have so far been registered in the scam across several police stations in Bilaspur, including Sarkanda, Civil Lines, Koni, and City Kotwali. Among the 19 arrested is Dr. Priyanka Soni (37), an MBBS and MD doctor who was arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra. According to police, she was posted at the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur, along with the two arrested home guards. Investigators allege she prepared forged post-mortem reports that falsely identified snakebite as the cause of death.