Who is Mohammed Shayin? CBI Seeks Haryana IAS Officer’s Foreign Travel Records, Raids Five Sites Linked to ₹504-Crore IDFC First Bank Fraud Probe

THE CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION (CBI) while probing the alleged ₹504-crore IDFC First Bank Fraud case have now started scrutinizing senior Haryana IAS officer Mohammed Shayin’s foreign travel records over the last 15 years. The agency has also carried out fresh searches at five locations in Chandigarh and Ludhiana.

While Shayin has not been named as an accused in the case so far, the latest move indicates that the CBI is widening its probe. Investigators are now examining the purpose of his foreign visits, whether official permissions were obtained, and who financed those trips. The fresh development comes weeks after the CBI searched Shayin's residence during an earlier round of raids linked to the same case.

Who is Mohammed Shayin?

Mohammed Shayin is a 2002-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre. Born on January 22, 1973, in Rajasthan, he holds a B.Sc. degree in Agriculture and an MBA before clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Over the last two decades, Shayin has served in several key positions in the Haryana government. His most significant recent posting was as Managing Director of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), where he served from July 2019 to March 2024.

Apart from HPGCL, he has also worked as Commissioner of Gurgaon, Municipal Commissioner of Faridabad, Managing Director of the Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, and Administrator of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (now HSVP). Since March 2, 2024, he has been serving as Commissioner and Secretary in Haryana's Housing for All Department.

The CBI's investigation is now looking into his tenure at HPGCL, one of the departments whose financial transactions have come under scrutiny in the alleged bank fraud.

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What is the ₹504-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case?

The fraud case revolves around the alleged siphoning of hundreds of crores of public money belonging to multiple Haryana government departments and Chandigarh-based public bodies. According to CBI probe, funds in accounts at IDFC First Bank's Sector-32 branch in Chandigarh, along with linked AU Small Finance Bank accounts, were allegedly diverted through fake or non-existent fixed deposits and fraudulent debit transactions before being routed to shell companies.

While the Haryana government has cracked down on the alleged fraud involving its departments at around ₹504 crore, reports suggest the overall amount under investigation crosses ₹650 crore after including Chandigarh-linked entities such as Chandigarh Smart City Limited and the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh. The case was initially investigated by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau before being handed over to the CBI at the request of the Haryana government.

So far, the CBI has filed charge sheets against 17 accused, including bank officials, public servants, companies and private individuals. Three senior IAS officers have also been arrested during different phases of the investigation.

Why is the CBI seeking Mohammed Shayin's foreign travel details?

In its recent step, the CBI has officially asked the Haryana government to provide complete records of Mohammed Shayin's foreign visits from 2011 onwards. According to media reports, officials familiar with the probe said investigators want to verify the purpose of every foreign trip, the permissions under which they were undertaken, and whether the travel expenses were paid personally or by any outside entity.

CBI investigators have conducted searches at five locations in Chandigarh and Ludhiana linked to suspected beneficiaries, a Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) official and private entities believed to have connections with the alleged money trail.

During these searches, investigators reportedly seized digital storage devices, digital signatures, financial records, property-related documents, and electronic equipment for forensic examination. Officials believe the digital evidence could help trace the trail of funds allegedly diverted from government accounts.

Separately, Mohammed Shayin had also come under the Haryana Vigilance Bureau's scanner in September 2025 over an alleged irregular release of a small land parcel in Rohtak during his tenure as HUDA Administrator in 2007. That inquiry is unrelated to the ongoing IDFC First Bank fraud investigation.

It is important to note that the Haryana IAS officer has not been named as an accused in the CBI charge sheets till now. The agency's inquiry into his role in the IDFC bank fraud case is still underway, and no findings establishing wrongdoing against him have been made public.

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