Corruption Files India: Year-By-Year Details of Most High-Profile Corruption Cases Involving IAS, IPS, and Govt Officials 

TO SAY INDIA, the world’s largest democracy, is marred with corruption at every level, might be an understatement. The acts have become so rampant that officials don’t even think twice when conducting such immoral acts; it's almost a second habit for the corrupt individuals. Even the public has become a mute spectator, accepting it as a “norm” of our society. However, the fundamental failure of this democratic setup is when the officials who should be custodian of guarding the public against misdeeds indulge in the same practices.

Lakhs and crores of robberies from the common public become just a statistic in the long run, that soon fade away and no one follows what really happened to the accused individuals. In a staggering number of cases, these allegedly corrupt officials get out on bail and eventually go on to serve at even higher ranks than they were before. However, if we still are a democracy, it is the responsibility of the citizens to ask the administration that lets these cases slip, and sometimes even set up a system that encourages these immoral acts. Here are just a few of high profile corruption cases that have come into public light involving IAS, IPS, and government officials.

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Corruption Files 2026