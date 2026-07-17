Corruption Files India: Year-By-Year Details of Most High-Profile Corruption Cases Involving IAS, IPS, and Govt Officials 

TO SAY INDIA, the world’s largest democracy, is marred with corruption at every level, might be an understatement. The acts have become so rampant that officials don’t even think twice when conducting such immoral acts; it's almost a second habit for the corrupt individuals. Even the public has become a mute spectator, accepting it as a “norm” of our society. However, the fundamental failure of this democratic setup is when the officials who should be custodian of guarding the public against misdeeds indulge in the same practices.
Lakhs and crores of robberies from the common public become just a statistic in the long run, that soon fade away and no one follows what really happened to the accused individuals. In a staggering number of cases, these allegedly corrupt officials get out on bail and eventually go on to serve at even higher ranks than they were before. However, if we still are a democracy, it is the responsibility of the citizens to ask the administration that lets these cases slip, and sometimes even set up a system that encourages these immoral acts. Here are just a few of high profile corruption cases that have come into public light involving IAS, IPS, and government officials.
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KAPL Managing Director Anurag Danayak: CBI Arrests Karnataka Official Red-Handed in ₹15 Lakh Bribery Case. Read the full story here.
Engineer Kallepalli Sathish Kumar: Telangana Govt Engineer Arrested for Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe to Clear Graveyard Project Bill, ACB Raid Recovers ₹32 Lakh Cash From Home. Read the full story here.
IAS Vijay Vishwas Pant: Officer Leading SIT Probing Ram Mandir Donation Theft Was Named in 2019 Cheating and Forgery FIR. Read the full story here.
IAS Pooja Singhal: Reinstated as Jharkhand IT Secretary After ₹36 Crore Recovered from Her house in Money Laundering Case. Read the full story here.
IPS Deepak Gahlawat: Haryana IPS Officer Arrested by CBI in ₹3-Crore Bribery Case Linked to ₹5,000-Crore Fake Medicine Scam in Puducherry. Read the full story here.
IAS Pardeep Kumar: Arrested on Retirement Day in ₹657 Crore Haryana IDFC First Bank Fraud Case. Read the full story here.
IAS Rajendrakumar Patel: Gujarat HC Rejects Bail Plea in ₹3 Crore Bribery Case, Saying 'Money Laundering Scars Nation's Economy.’ Read the full story here.
a) Gujarat IAS Rajendrakumar Patel Arrested in ₹10 Crore PMLA Case—ED Alleges Bribery in Granting Land Approval Forms. Read the full story here.
Ex-DGHS Vatsala Aggarwal: Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch Arrests former Delhi Health Official Over Alleged Multi Crores-Worth Medical Procurement Scam Case. Read the full story here.
IAS Pankaj Agarwal: Suspended by Haryana Govt After CBI Arrest in ₹657 Crore IDFC First Bank Fraud Case. Read the full story here.
IAS Yogesh Kumar Sagar and Abhilasha Sharma: SVU Raids Homes of Suspended Officers in Bihar Tender Scam. Read the full story here.
IAS Ram Kumar Singh: CBI Arrests Suspended Officer in Haryana’s Rs 657 Crore Government Funds Scam. Read the full story here.
Sunkari Narahari Rao: ₹1.54 Crore Cash, 1.3 Kg Gold Seized from Telangana Government Official’s Home, Anti Corruption Bureau Estimates Possession of Properties Worth ₹100 Crore. Read the full story here.
IAS Dhiman Chakma: Odisha Government Reinstates Officer Arrested in ₹10 Lakh Bribery Case. Read the full story here.Bihar Contractor at the Centre of Tender Scam That Led to Suspension of Two IAS Officers
Bihar Contractor Rishu Shree at the Centre of Tender Scam That Led to Suspension of Two IAS Officers. Read the full story here.
Former CM Pinarayi Vijayan: ED Raids Former Kerala CM’s House in Exalogic-CMRL Money Laundering Case
Ex-Kolkata DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas: Former Senior Officer Under ED Scanner Over Alleged Extortion Racket Linked to Criminal ‘Sona Pappu.’ Read the full story here.
50 IAS and IPS Officers Purchase Land in Bhopal in a Single Day; Plot Value Jumps 11 Times After MP Government Approves Rs 3,200 crore Bypass Project. Read the full story here.
CAG Flags ₹54,282 Crore in Unaccounted Expenditure by Centre—Persistent Accounting Irregularities and Weak Accountability Framework. Read the full story here.
Panchkula Municipal Corporation Money Laundering Case: ED Raids 12 Locations in ₹145 Crore Kotak Bank-Panchkula. Read the full story here.
DGCA Deputy Director General Mudavath Devula: CBI Arrests DGCA official and Reliance Senior Vice President in Drone Bribery Case. Read the Full Story here.
Deputy Transport Commissioner Mood Kishan: Telangana ACB Books Transport Official Over Disproportionate Assets Including Properties Worth ₹100 crore. Read the full story here.
Engineer H.M. Janardhana: Karnataka Lokayukta Seizes ₹1.70 Crore in Raids Linked to Bengaluru Senior Engineer. Read the full story here.
IAS Vinay Chaubey: After Liquor and Land Scams, Suspended Officer Named in ‘Large-Scale’ Corruption Case. Read the full story here.
More corruption files will be added soon.