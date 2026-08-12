Who Is Rahul Bansal? Chhattisgarh IPS Officer, 2 Others Accused of Demanding ₹1 Crore Bribe to ‘Settle’ Cyber-Fraud Case

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A COMPLAINT has been filed against the Trainee IPS Rahul Bansal, alleging his involvement in demanding and receiving a bribe of ₹1 crore to settle a cyber-fraud case in Surguja, Chhattisgarh. The complaint has now reached the Special CBI Court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Courts, which is now seeking an Action Taken Reports from the Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) and the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Bansal is not the only one named in the bribery case. Assistant Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar Rathore and constable Anshul Sharma are also under the scanner. The complainant has reportedly placed WhatsApp chats and call recordings of the accused individuals before the court as alleged digital evidence. According to India Today, The complaint claims that the alleged ₹1 crore payment was made through hawala channels in two installments of ₹50 lakh each in May 2026.
Rahul Bansal, born on June 26, 1994, is a 2022-batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. He is a B.Tech graduate, joining the Indian Police Service directly on August 29, 2022.
Before becoming an IPS officer, Bansal already had experience in government service. According to reports, he had worked as an Income Tax Inspector, qualifying through SSC examination before clearing the Civil Services Examination. He reportedly also worked as Assistant Audit Officer.
In 2021 UPSC exams, Bansal secured All India Rank 377, and also secured AIR 251 for Indian Forest Service in the same exam cycle. This was reportedly his fifth attempt in the UPSC.
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After completing his training, in August 2025, the young IPS officer was posted as City Superintendent of Police (CPS), Ambikapur, in Sarguja district. It was during his Surguja posting that he became associated with the cyber-fraud investigation now at the centre of the controversy.
The case itself involved allegations of an organized online investment fraud, with the original complainant claiming that he had been persuaded to transfer ₹21.15 lakh after being promised high returns.
The allegations are linked to a cyber-fraud investigation being conducted by the Cyber Police Station, Range Surguja, in Ambikapur. Akash Kumar, a resident of Haryana, filed the complaint, alleging that the bribe was demanded during the investigation of the cyber-fraud case. The complaint names the three officers: IPS Rahul Bansal, Assistant Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar Rathore, and constable Anshul Sharma as the ones demanding the ₹1-crore bribe.
The online case involving the fraud pertains to stock-market trading. According to the case registered before the Chhattisgarh High Court, on July 22, 2025, complainant alleged that he was lured into investing money in the share market through online applications named “Money Trade 365” and “Skytrade”. He allegedly transferred a total of ₹20.15 lakh in 84 installments to 18 bank accounts after being promised high returns.
Rahul Bansal was the investigating officer in the case, while Praveen Rathore and Anshul Sharma were also named as police respondents in proceedings before the High Court. The newer complaint alleges that people connected with the cyber-fraud investigation were asked to pay ₹1 crore for a favorable investigation. According to India Today, the alleged amount was transferred in two ₹50 lakh instalments through hawala channels in May 2026.
On June 8, 2026, Akash Kumar reportedly filed a written complaint with the CBI Director, seeking an FIR and probe into the matter. According to the complaint, no subsequent action followed and he approached the Special CBI court under Section 175(3). Kumar submitted an affidavit, WhatsApp conversations and audio recordings as supporting material.
The Special CBI Court has not pronounced that the alleged bribe was actually paid or received as the investigation is still underway. It is now seeking a report from CBI and Chhattisgarh DGP by the next hearing.
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