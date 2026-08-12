Who Is Rahul Bansal? Chhattisgarh IPS Officer, 2 Others Accused of Demanding ₹1 Crore Bribe to ‘Settle’ Cyber-Fraud Case

A COMPLAINT has been filed against the Trainee IPS Rahul Bansal, alleging his involvement in demanding and receiving a bribe of ₹1 crore to settle a cyber-fraud case in Surguja, Chhattisgarh. The complaint has now reached the Special CBI Court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Courts, which is now seeking an Action Taken Reports from the Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) and the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Bansal is not the only one named in the bribery case. Assistant Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar Rathore and constable Anshul Sharma are also under the scanner. The complainant has reportedly placed WhatsApp chats and call recordings of the accused individuals before the court as alleged digital evidence. According to India Today, The complaint claims that the alleged ₹1 crore payment was made through hawala channels in two installments of ₹50 lakh each in May 2026.

Who Is IPS Officer Rahul Bansal?

Rahul Bansal, born on June 26, 1994, is a 2022-batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. He is a B.Tech graduate, joining the Indian Police Service directly on August 29, 2022.

Before becoming an IPS officer, Bansal already had experience in government service. According to reports, he had worked as an Income Tax Inspector, qualifying through SSC examination before clearing the Civil Services Examination. He reportedly also worked as Assistant Audit Officer.

In 2021 UPSC exams, Bansal secured All India Rank 377, and also secured AIR 251 for Indian Forest Service in the same exam cycle. This was reportedly his fifth attempt in the UPSC.

See Also: CBI Arrests KAPL Managing Director Anurag Danayak Red-Handed in Rs 15 Lakh Bribery Case

After completing his training, in August 2025, the young IPS officer was posted as City Superintendent of Police (CPS), Ambikapur, in Sarguja district. It was during his Surguja posting that he became associated with the cyber-fraud investigation now at the centre of the controversy.

The case itself involved allegations of an organized online investment fraud, with the original complainant claiming that he had been persuaded to transfer ₹21.15 lakh after being promised high returns.