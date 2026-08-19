Anti-Corruption Website Bribes.fyi, Allowing Users to Anonymously Report Bribery Demands from Govt Officials, Shut Down After Receiving Five Million Requests in 48 Hours

As reported by The Better India, Aryan Nishad is a B.Tech student at Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology in Delhi who created Bribes.fyi. He has described the anti-corruption website as a platform that prioritizes privacy and enables users to report incidents without creating an account.

Users can provide details about a government department, including the city, the amount allegedly demanded, the purpose of the payment, and other relevant information. They can also mention whether they paid the amount or refused to comply. After submission, the report is displayed on the website while protecting the user’s privacy and keeping their identity anonymous.

Why was Bribes.fyi Shut Down?

A message was posted on the website explaining the reason behind its shutdown. The message stated that the shutdown was a “precautionary” measure to prevent any misuse of the information or platform.

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“Thanks for all the feedback and insights—we are taking an indefinite break and have no plans to enable the submissions again. This is a voluntary decision to sunset the website and a precautionary step to avoid any misuse of the platform, not a response to any complaint,” it read.

It is not the first time a digital platform has been created to counter corruption. A platform with a similar intention was launched in 2010, named ipaidabribe.com, which aimed to uncover bribery incidents faced by its users.

The website enabled users to describe their bribery experiences by providing information such as what the bribe was for, how much was demanded, where it happened, etc. The website gained widespread attention and was even named as one of the ten techniques to fight corruption in India in a Times of India report in 2011. The anti-corruption website eventually disappeared.

Sarthak Ahuja on the Reason Behind the Shutdown of ipaidabribe.com

In a video posted by author Sarthak Ahuja, he talked about the slow decline of the ipaidabribe.com website and the reasons behind it. He cited two reasons for this. Firstly, the 2018 amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act, which punishes a person involved in giving a bribe. The second reason was mainly “behavioural economics.”

He explained that if such information is made available to the public in any economy, “it leads to a bigger problem. Why? Because people know that I can pay this amount and get away with it. Or departments which were earlier not charging a price now know that they can charge and start charging it.”

ipaidaBribe.com was shut down, and former IAS officer T. R. Raghunandan was running the website at the time. He told ThePrint that many funders had started “pulling out” of the website.

Netizens’ Reaction to Bribes.fyi

The internet has praised the website’s cause, leading to its instant virality, with many users expressing their disappointment over its shutdown. Right before its shutdown, the website showed that more than 600 bribery-related incidents had been reported.

Madhya Pradesh-based YouTuber Amit Kilhore shared on X, “The people who know coding, who can make websites at fly, are the people who need to be civic conscious. Coz they have the power of accountability in their keyboards.”

“This is a great initiative. But the officer who took the bribe must be named. Otherwise, the whole purpose of building this website is wasted,” wrote another X user. One user asked, “The question is how the bribery accusation is verified. How can the fake ones be filtered?”

Many users pointed out that the weakest part of the website was its verification note. “That last note is the biggest point on why anything crowdsourced in India is not accurate,” noted another user on X.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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