GST Superintendent Caught on Camera Taking Rs 8 Lakh Bribe in Bengaluru

A CENTRAL GST SUPERINTENDENT was allegedly caught on camera accepting an Rs 8 lakh bribe during a trap operation carried out by the Bengaluru City Lokayukta police. On Thursday, September 17, 2026, the accused — identified as Mohit Pratap Singh — was caught red-handed while taking a bribe from a businessman to settle a false case.

Singh was posted as a Superintendent in the Central GST department, South Division-4, South Commissionerate. According to the Lokayukta, Singh initially demanded Rs 20 lakh from a businessman named Syed Zameer over pending Central GST dues, and to have a complaint against him closed.

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GST Superintendent Demanded Rs 20 Lakh Bribe From Businessman

Syed, a city-based businessman, was booked for evading tax. However, the complaint was false and Singh knew it. When the businessman approached Singh seeking a solution, Singh promised to close the case once and for all and demanded a Rs 20 lakh bribe. Finally, Singh agreed to take Rs 8 lakh and directed the businessman to hand over the money to his agent Salman Sheikh, the Lokayukta police said.

Following the alleged demand, the businessman approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint against Singh and Sheikh under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Bengaluru City Lokayukta officials organized a trap operation and instructed the businessman to give the money to Sheikh, who was waiting near Singh’s chamber at Kendriya Sadan in Bengaluru’s Koramangala. During a police raid, Singh was caught while he was accepting the bribe money through Sheikh.