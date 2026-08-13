Class 12 Student Claims She Missed International Taekwondo Event in Romania After Being Asked for Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribe; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Replies, “Chalo Beta, Abhi Baith Jao”

A VIDEO CLIP of a Class 12 student telling Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about missing an international taekwondo competition after being asked for Rs 1.5 lakh is going viral on the internet. The 17-year-old girl, named Shayra, raised her concern in front of the Chief Minister during the Mukhyamantri Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan programme in Dehradun on August 10, 2026. Shayra is a student at CNI Girls’ School in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The now-viral video has sparked a political row following allegations of bribery and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s reaction after hearing the student’s emotional account. In the video, the girl became emotional as she shared that she had won a gold medal in taekwondo at the national level and had received an opportunity to compete at the international level.

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She won the national-level competition held in Jammu and Kashmir and was selected to participate in the next round, which was scheduled to be held in Romania, Europe.

“I was selected for the international competition, but I was asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh, because of which I couldn’t go,” Shayra said. She was seen breaking down after sharing her grievances, following which Dhami appeared to comfort her and said, "Chalo, chalo beta, abhi baith jao (Come on, come on, child, sit down for now.)