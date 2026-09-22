Mohali Land Scam Probe: ED Raids GMADA Office Over Alleged ₹100-Crore Benefit to Private Builders, Seals Three Floors

Key Points:
The Enforcement Directorate, accompanied by CRPF personnel, raided the GMADA headquarters, sealed three floors and questioned senior officials.
The ED is investigating alleged irregularities involving land acquisition, CLU permissions, property auctions and benefits allegedly given to private builders.
The probe covers Tirupati Infraprojects and related companies, with the ED suspecting an alleged financial benefit of more than Rs 100 crore
ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2026, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, accompanied by CRPF personnel, raided the headquarters of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) in Mohali. During the raid, the ED seized documents related to the Remigate case and other incidents involving alleged wrongful grants to provide undue benefits to private builders.
After the raid, the ED sealed three floors of the GMADA building. The phones of senior officials were also confiscated, and several other high-ranking GMADA officials were questioned by the ED team. As per media reports, raids were also conducted in several other areas of Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Delhi.
ED officials are investigating several alleged irregularities involving GMADA, including land acquisition, Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions, property auctions, alleged corruption in GMADA, and other benefits allegedly given to private builders. The probe also covers a case involving around Rs 150 crore in CLU matters related to benefits allegedly provided to builders and developers.
As per The Tribune, senior GMADA officials, including the Estate Officer, Additional Chief Administrator, and Chief Engineer, were called to the room of the Secretary, Housing, where they were questioned by ED officials. Some officers might be taken into custody for further questioning.
The raid conducted against GMADA is part of a larger operation, with searches being conducted at various places in Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana's Panchkula, and Punjab's Ludhiana and Mohali.
The raids in these places are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. As per ANI reports, officials said that 26 places have been raided so far in connection with Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd.
The action covers the directors and related persons of Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd and its associated companies, including Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt Ltd, MB Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt Ltd and Mera Baba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.
The ED is currently examining whether there were any dealings between these companies and GMADA. Simultaneously, surveys are being conducted under Section 16 of the PMLA at the offices of GMADA and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Punjab, to gather evidence.
As per the investigation, Tirupati Infraprojects, Remigate Buildestates, and MB Infrabuild are all controlled by the same promoters. Remigate and MB Infrabuild bought two valuable plots in Mohali through GMADA auctions.
Later, after buying these plots, they received a major reduction in the money they were supposed to pay to GMADA. The ED suspects that this gave the companies an unfair financial benefit of more than Rs 100 crore while causing a loss to the government.
The ED is also investigating Tila Consultants & Contractors Pvt Ltd, a company that used to carry out consultancy work for GMADA. Officials suspect that the company may have acted as a mediator in the alleged irregularities.
Tirupati Infraprojects is also facing cases registered by the CBI and ED over an alleged bank fraud of around Rs 290 crore. The ED has not yet issued an official statement about the latest raid, and the investigation is underway.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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