Mohali Land Scam Probe: ED Raids GMADA Office Over Alleged ₹100-Crore Benefit to Private Builders, Seals Three Floors

ED Probes Alleged GMADA Land, CLU and Property Auction Irregularities

ED officials are investigating several alleged irregularities involving GMADA, including land acquisition, Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions, property auctions, alleged corruption in GMADA, and other benefits allegedly given to private builders. The probe also covers a case involving around Rs 150 crore in CLU matters related to benefits allegedly provided to builders and developers.

As per The Tribune, senior GMADA officials, including the Estate Officer, Additional Chief Administrator, and Chief Engineer, were called to the room of the Secretary, Housing, where they were questioned by ED officials. Some officers might be taken into custody for further questioning.

The raid conducted against GMADA is part of a larger operation, with searches being conducted at various places in Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana's Panchkula, and Punjab's Ludhiana and Mohali.

The raids in these places are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. As per ANI reports, officials said that 26 places have been raided so far in connection with Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd.

The action covers the directors and related persons of Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt Ltd and its associated companies, including Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt Ltd, MB Infrabuild Pvt Ltd, Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt Ltd and Mera Baba Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.