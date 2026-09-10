Assam Govt Official Used ‘Mimics To Impersonate Chief Minister’, Arrested Over Multi-Crore Cheating and Corruption Case

SENIOR OFFICER OF THE ASSAM GOVERNMENT, Debeswar Bora, was arrested by the Chief Ministers’ Special Vigilance Cell, over the charges of criminal misconduct, multi-crore cheating and corruption by allegedly using the services of various mimicry artists to imitate the voice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Secretary and other top officials in the state of Assam.
This incident came to light after a businessman approached the vigilance cell on May 30, 2026, alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 10 lakh over the promise of a government contract.
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The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested Debeswar Bora—Dhemaji District Development Commissioner—for misusing his position of power to illegally run a mechanism of extorting money while impersonating top government officials.
Debeswar Bora is senior Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer of the 1999 batch, and presently the Development Commissioner of the Dhemaji District in Assam. Dhemaji is located at the Assam-Arunachal border, and is the northeasternmost district of Assam. By exploiting his capacity as a civil servant of the Assam government, Debeswar Bora had been carefully operating a money extortion scheme by promising government jobs and contracts to a number of individuals.
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His modus operandi was simple: employing a middleman to imitate the voices of top government officials, thereby convincing prospective job applicants and contract-seeking businessmen of his socio-political capital and networks.
The voice-impersonators allegedly imitated the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota or other top-level officials to create an impression that Debeswar could get ‘things’ done.
Debeswar Bora’s extortion business received a major dent when his attempt to con the Politician-cum-Businessman, Romen Chandra Barthakur, did not go as planned. Romen Chandra lodged a complaint on May 30, 2026, that marked the beginning of an investigation, which would eventually drown Debeswar and all of his exploits.
According to the complaint by Romen Chandra, Debeswar had allegedly promised him a government contract worth around Rs 50 crore, and sought Rs 10 lakh as an earnest money—an initial payment to showcase good faith in the business or the deal.
The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell was the primary agency to handle the case, and was led by Superintendent of Police, Roji Kalita. As per the official statements of Roji Kalita, Romen Chandra transferred Rs 10 lakh to the bank account provided by Debeswar. However, Debeswar continued to demand further payments, to which Romen had initially refused, but later proposed to make the legitimate payments through a demand draft. A demand draft is an official document issued by a bank, directing another bank branch to make a payment to the named beneficiary.
However, the demand-draft proposal was rejected by Bora, after which Romen began to demand the Rs 10 lakh back. The money was not returned, prompting Romen to approach the Special Vigilance Cell, followed by an investigation of the transaction.
The investigators found that the recipient's bank account was associated with a private firm named KK Enterprises. This breakthrough gave them an opportunity to follow the money-transaction trail. Soon, another firm—DB Enterprises—was examined and the police found transactions linked to the primary allegations. The Vigilance cell questioned the bank account holders of the two firms, who too, had made these transactions for securing government contracts.
According to the Vigilance Cell, Debeswar Bora would portray that he had widespread political and administrative networking, and create an impression of being a ‘big-shot’ in the game. To make things believable, he used mimicry artists to imitate the voices of senior government officials, including the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary over the phone calls.
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The Vigilance cell conducted searches at multiple locations across Dhemaji and Guwahati, including Bora’s residence in Dhemaji before his detention and subsequent arrest. As of now, the agency is continuing its investigation to find out the other cases of criminal misconduct by Debeswar Bora.
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