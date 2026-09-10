Assam Govt Official Used ‘Mimics To Impersonate Chief Minister’, Arrested Over Multi-Crore Cheating and Corruption Case

SENIOR OFFICER OF THE ASSAM GOVERNMENT, Debeswar Bora, was arrested by the Chief Ministers’ Special Vigilance Cell, over the charges of criminal misconduct, multi-crore cheating and corruption by allegedly using the services of various mimicry artists to imitate the voice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Secretary and other top officials in the state of Assam.

This incident came to light after a businessman approached the vigilance cell on May 30, 2026, alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 10 lakh over the promise of a government contract.

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The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell arrested Debeswar Bora—Dhemaji District Development Commissioner—for misusing his position of power to illegally run a mechanism of extorting money while impersonating top government officials.

Setting up the Plot

Debeswar Bora is senior Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer of the 1999 batch, and presently the Development Commissioner of the Dhemaji District in Assam. Dhemaji is located at the Assam-Arunachal border, and is the northeasternmost district of Assam. By exploiting his capacity as a civil servant of the Assam government, Debeswar Bora had been carefully operating a money extortion scheme by promising government jobs and contracts to a number of individuals.

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His modus operandi was simple: employing a middleman to imitate the voices of top government officials, thereby convincing prospective job applicants and contract-seeking businessmen of his socio-political capital and networks.