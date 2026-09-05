UP MLA Bribery Sting: Jai Mangal Kannaujiya, Pooja Saroj Allegedly Demand 35–40% Commission for Development Work

Key Points:
Dainik Bhaskar's sting operation allegedly showed BJP MLA Jai Mangal Kannaujiya and SP MLA Pooja Saroj discussing commissions in exchange for recommendation letters for development projects.
Kannaujiya allegedly agreed to a 35% commission, with the report claiming that ₹83,500 was eventually paid to him and another ₹20,000 to his associate.
Pooja Saroj allegedly demanded 50% of the commission upfront, while her representative Vikas Saroj allegedly took smaller payments and later sent recommendation letters.
ON SEPTEMBER 5, 2026, Dainik Bhaskar published a sting operation involving two MLAs, videos of which have been going viral on social media. The two Uttar Pradesh MLAs featured in the videos were allegedly demanding commissions, or a percentage of the funds allocated for development projects as payment for providing the necessary recommendation letters. When asked about funds for roads, drains and other development work, they allegedly said that a commission would have to be paid first before providing the letter needed for the projects.
The recommendation letter from an MLA is important because, based on the letter, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) sanctions funds for development projects. The MLAs in question are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jai Mangal Kannaujiya and Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Saroj. As per the sting operation, the media organization said that the MLAs demanded 35% to 40% commission to provide the recommendation letters.
In Uttar Pradesh, all MLAs receive a total of ₹5 crore in funds every year to undertake development projects. The letter provided by the MLA is then used by the CDO to sanction the funds, which can be used for development work related to roads, drains, streetlights, solar panels, footpaths, community halls, drinking water and other projects.
The Bhaskar reporter who conducted the sting operation posed as an NGO manager and tried to negotiate a deal to get MLA funds for their respective projects. According to the report, the MLAs were focused on how much commission they would receive from the project. The conversations with both MLAs were recorded on camera by the reporters.
Maharajganj MLA Jai Mangal Kannaujiya has previously faced allegations of demanding a bribe. In this sting operation, the reporter tried to negotiate funding for a solar lighting installation project. After meeting the MLA several times, the reporter got to know him well. The final negotiation took place after eight rounds of discussions.
The conversation started with Kannaujiya asking how much commission would be provided for the project, saying that others were offering him 40%. During the discussions, Kannaujiya agreed to provide work worth ₹10.50 lakh with a 35% commission.
Further discussions took place over the advance and final payment, and the MLA eventually signed the recommendation letter. According to the report, the total amount paid to the MLA in cash was ₹83,500 for the solar panel project. The report also alleged that, apart from the MLA, his close associate from Maharajganj Sadar took ₹20,000 in total.
Mehnagar MLA Pooja Saroj was the second target in the sting operation. The reporter contacted her through the MLA's relative and representative, Vikas Saroj. Posing again as an NGO manager, the reporter proposed installing solar panels and water coolers. The process of selecting locations for the panels and water coolers took 15 days and involved a total of 15 meetings with the MLA. The issue of commission was raised by the MLA during the 12th meeting.
Pooja first explained her rule to the reporter: 50% of the commission had to be paid in advance and the remaining 50% later. The budget for 200 solar lights was ₹27 lakh, and the 35% commission came to ₹9.45 lakh. While the reporter insisted on paying a lower advance, Pooja continued to demand the full 50% upfront. Even after the reporter gave her ₹1 lakh, Pooja returned the money and demanded the agreed advance amount, after which the reporter stopped the negotiation.
After a few days, the reporter received a call from Vikas, Pooja Saroj's representative. Vikas later sent four recommendation letters and asked the reporter to pay half of the commission and collect the hard copies. The MLA's representative also allegedly took money three times — ₹10,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000. The report claimed that this amounted to around 1–2% of the MLA fund.
Taking bribes while holding public office can lead to serious legal consequences. Under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, an MLA involved in bribery can be prosecuted under Section 7 of the Act, rather than under the Indian Penal Code. The offence can attract a prison sentence of three to seven years along with a fine.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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