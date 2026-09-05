UP MLA Bribery Sting: Jai Mangal Kannaujiya, Pooja Saroj Allegedly Demand 35–40% Commission for Development Work

ON SEPTEMBER 5, 2026, Dainik Bhaskar published a sting operation involving two MLAs, videos of which have been going viral on social media. The two Uttar Pradesh MLAs featured in the videos were allegedly demanding commissions, or a percentage of the funds allocated for development projects as payment for providing the necessary recommendation letters. When asked about funds for roads, drains and other development work, they allegedly said that a commission would have to be paid first before providing the letter needed for the projects.

The recommendation letter from an MLA is important because, based on the letter, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) sanctions funds for development projects. The MLAs in question are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jai Mangal Kannaujiya and Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Saroj. As per the sting operation, the media organization said that the MLAs demanded 35% to 40% commission to provide the recommendation letters.

The Investigation Into MLA Development Fund Commissions

In Uttar Pradesh, all MLAs receive a total of ₹5 crore in funds every year to undertake development projects. The letter provided by the MLA is then used by the CDO to sanction the funds, which can be used for development work related to roads, drains, streetlights, solar panels, footpaths, community halls, drinking water and other projects.