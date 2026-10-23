Who Is Krishan Pal Gurjar? BJP MP Who Called Faridabad Municipal Corporation a ‘Corruption Hub' Faces Questions Over Land Grab Allegations and Demolition Row

KRISHAN PAL GURJAR — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Member of Parliament (MP) representing Faridabad, and Minister of State for Cooperation — have been in the news for flagging administrative irregularities concerning the Greater Faridabad area, located in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi for quite some time. The latest instance revolved around his major claim against the civic officials in Faridabad for turning the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad into a “Corruption hub,” in the month of May 2026.

The instance caught public attention as the criticisms regarding corruption came from within the ranks of BJP MPs and MLAs. Interestingly, the municipal corporation in Haryana comes under the supervision of the urban local bodies department, which is headed by state cabinet minister Vipul Goel — the political rival of Gurjar in Faridabad.

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However, it is not the only story that has marked the political career of Krishan Pal.

Over time, news reports on illegal constructions and encroachment in Faridabad, land grab allegations, and also the recently conducted demolition drive in Faridabad’s Nehru Colony have placed Krishan Pal Gurjar’s name as the MP of Faridabad amid scrutiny and political row in Delhi’s NCT.

What are the Allegations Leveled Against Krishan Pal Gurjar?

In 2017, the Punjab and Haryana High court had issued a notice to Krishan Pal Gurjar, following a plea filed by a former Army official alleging Gurjar of forcibly grabbing his land.

Bishamber Singh Chaprana belonged to the Mewla Mahrajpur village of Faridabad, which was allegedly grabbed and threatened to be sold off against his consent.

The plea filed by Chaprana stated that Gurjar, along with Tilak Raj, Sagar Singh and Parvesh want to grab his property where he has constructed a few rooms and some shops.

The High court noted the allegations and Justice Sudip Ahluwalia directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to take adequate measures.

Chaprana further alleged that a JCB was sent to his property, and parts of his property were forcibly demolished on November 21, a report by the Indian Express noted.