Faridabad Hit-and-Run: Son Alleges Slow Police Investigation as No Arrests Made a Month Later

A GRIEF-STRICKEN son is left fighting for justice after his father died in a hit-and-run incident last month. Laxmi Narayan Jhanwar was killed on August, 27, 2026, after a speeding car hit him while he was returning home from a temple. His son, Amit, alleges that the local police have been slow in investigating the case, pointing out that no arrests have been made so far in the hit-and-run incident.

Faridabad Hit-And-Run Case: What Happened?

On the night of August 27, 2026 at around 8:35 pm, Laxmi was hit by a speeding car in Faridabad. According to an FIR registered at Surajkund police station, Jhanwar was returning home from a temple when the car struck him. The accident took place just around 100 metres from his home. The driver, who remains absconding, allegedly fled the spot following the incident. An FIR was registered after Jhanwar’s daughter filed a complaint, as reported by NDTV.

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Jhanwar’s son Amit said CCTV footage from the area clearly showed the car being driven at high speed. According to him, his father had no time to react or take any action to protect himself.

The family has sought a detailed investigation into the incident, saying a thorough probe is necessary to ensure justice for Jhanwar. They have also questioned whether the sections mentioned in the FIR adequately reflect the circumstances of the incident, and urged the police to consider adding further charges.

Amit has urged the Faridabad police to determine who else was present inside the car at the time of the accident. He also highlighted that the city has an expansive CCTV network, equipped with nearly 25,000 smart cameras, whose footage could help investigators identify the people travelling in the vehicle, the NDTV report added.

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He has also called for the driver’s identity and actions to be examined to determine whether he was using a mobile phone while driving or was under the influence of alcohol or any other substances.

According to police, a man named Brijesh, resident of Mewala Maharajpur in Faridabad, was called in for questioning on September 3, 2026, in connection with the case. However, no arrests have been made so far. Police have taken the vehicle involved in the incident into custody and are continuing to examine CCTV footage as part of the investigation.