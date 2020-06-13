Saturday, June 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid-19 Asymptomatic Patients Account for Over 45% of all Cases: Researchers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid-19 Asymptomatic Patients Account for Over 45% of all Cases: Researchers

Researchers say that up to 45% Covid-19 patients may be asymptomatic

0
45% Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic
Up to 45% Covid-19 patients are said to be asymptomatic. Pixabay

Asymptomatic patients may account for as much as 45 per cent of all Covid-19 cases, playing a significant role in the early and ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a new research as per COVID-19 Information & Resources.

The study, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, suggests that an extraordinary percentage of people infected by the ongoing deadly Covid-19 pandemic never showed symptoms of the disease.

The report highlights the need for expansive testing and contacts tracing to mitigate the pandemic.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“The silent spread of the virus makes it all the more challenging to control,” said study researcher Eric Topol from the Scripps Research Translational Institute in the US.

45% Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic
A very large proportion of infected individuals had no symptoms according to the study. Pixabay

“Our review really highlights the importance of testing. It’s clear that with such a high asymptomatic rate, we need to cast a very wide net, otherwise the virus will continue to evade us,” Topol added.

For the results, the research team collected information from testing studies on 16 diverse cohorts from around the world.

These datasets — gathered via keyword searches of non peer-reviewed research portals PubMed, bioRxiv and medRxiv, as well as Google searches of relevant news reports — included data on nursing home residents, cruise ship passengers, prison inmates and various other groups.

What virtually all of them had in common was that a very large proportion of infected individuals had no symptoms, the researchers said.

Among more than 3,000 prison inmates in four states who tested positive for the coronavirus, the figure was astronomical: 96 per cent asymptomatic, according to the study.

The review further suggests that asymptomatic individuals are able to transmit the virus for an extended period of time, perhaps longer than 14 days.

The viral loads are very similar in people with or without symptoms, but it remains unclear whether their infectiousness is of the same magnitude.

45% Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic
Among more than 3,000 prison inmates who were tested positive for the coronavirus , 96% of them were asymptomatic according to the study. Pixabay

To resolve that issue, we’ll need large-scale studies that include sufficient numbers of asymptomatic people.

Also Read: WHO “Especially Concerned” About Impact of COVID-19

The authors also conclude that the absence of symptoms may not imply an absence of harm.

CT scans conducted on 54 per cent of 76 asymptomatic individuals on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, appear to show significant subclinical lung abnormalities raising the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 infection impacting lung function that might not be immediately apparent.

The scientists said that further research is needed to confirm the potential significance of this finding. (IANS)

Previous articleWHO “Especially Concerned” About Impact of COVID-19
Next articleGoogle to Help Summer Interns With Open Source Technology

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Scientists Detect Previously Unknown Widespread Structures Near Earth’s Core

NewsGram Desk - 0
Analysing thousands of recordings of seismic waves, or sound waves travelling through the Earth, scientists have detected widespread, heterogenous structures -- areas of unusually...
Read more
Lead Story

Google to Help Summer Interns With Open Source Technology

NewsGram Desk - 0
Thanks to the open source technology, thousands of young people will join Google from their homes in 43 countries for the summer internship as...
Read more
Health & Fitness

WHO “Especially Concerned” About Impact of COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is "especially concerned" about the impact of COVID-19 on women, children and adolescents as per COVID-19 Information...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,004FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Scientists Detect Previously Unknown Widespread Structures Near Earth’s Core

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Analysing thousands of recordings of seismic waves, or sound waves travelling through the Earth, scientists have detected widespread, heterogenous structures -- areas of unusually...
Read more

Scientists Examine Reason Behind India’s 5-Decade Long Rainfall Decline

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In novel approach to understand natural variability factors behind five-decade long rainfall decline till the year 2000 in India, a group of scientists has...
Read more

Google to Help Summer Interns With Open Source Technology

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Thanks to the open source technology, thousands of young people will join Google from their homes in 43 countries for the summer internship as...
Read more

Covid-19 Asymptomatic Patients Account for Over 45% of all Cases: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Asymptomatic patients may account for as much as 45 per cent of all Covid-19 cases, playing a significant role in the early and ongoing...
Read more

WHO “Especially Concerned” About Impact of COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is "especially concerned" about the impact of COVID-19 on women, children and adolescents as per COVID-19 Information...
Read more

Aspirin Intake Reduces Bowel Cancer Risk by Half: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that effects of a regular dose of aspirin taken to reduce the risk of inherited bowel cancer lasts at least 10...
Read more

No Need to Fear Formation of Containment Zones, Says Goa CM

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With the Goa government setting up the state's second containment zone in the remote Ghodemal village of North Goa district after a number of...
Read more

Amazon Witnesses Highest Monthly Deforestation Level Since 2015

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Brazilian government said that the Amazon rainforest witnessed deforestation of a record 829 sq km in May, the highest monthly level since 2015. On...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,004FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada