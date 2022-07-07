US cancer patient experiences COVID infection for 471 days

A cancer patient in US' Connecticut has become the second longest-known in the world to be infected with Covid as he suffered the infection for 471 days, according to a pre-print study, not peer-reviewed.

An immunocompromised person in the UK is known to have been the world's longest-known Covid sufferer -- at 505 days.

A team of researchers from the universities of Yale and North Carolina found that the US patient's immune system has been weakened by cancer, providing an opportunity for the emergence of genetically divergent and potentially highly transmissible variants as seen with Delta and Omicron.

Further, during the Covid infection, the person also evolved at least three distinct lineages of the virus in the bloodstream.

"Each of the lineages was genetically divergent enough (about 20-40 mutations from the original virus) that they would be classified as separate lineages if they were to spread into the wider population," Chrispin Chaguza from Yale School of Public Health wrote on Twitter.

"Our study provides evidence that chronic SARS-CoV-2 infections could be a source for the emergence of genetically diverse variants capable of causing future Covid-19 outbreaks. We have seen this scenario recently with the emergence of Omicron sister lineages (BA.1 and BA.2)," Chaguza added.