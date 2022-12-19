The right mask for maximum protection

Awareness post-Covid-19 has led to a monumental increase in the use of face masks. People have started taking precautions now as a part of their daily routine to offset the spread of the virus. However, there is still a disconnect while picking the right mask. Hemant Sapra, Co-Founder and President of Karam Group share five things to know before picking the right mask and ensuring maximum protection.

Filtration Capacity: Before buying a mask try and understand its filtration efficiency. ISI-marked FFP2 are ideal against dust, pollution, and viruses as FFP2 masks filter particles down to 0.1-micron with at least 95 percent efficacy.

Types of masks A few types of masks are: Cloth masks- Protects only from heavy dust particles. Surgical Facemasks- ISI Certified under IS 16289:2014, Ideal for Medical Practitioners FFP1, FFP2, and FFP3 disposable facemasks ISI Certified under IS 9473:2002, Provides 90 percent to 97 percent filtration and protection against pollution, dust, and pathogens.