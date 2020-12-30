COVID Being An Obstacle For Universities In 2020

Higher education did not escape the reaches of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. U.S. colleges and universities struggled with decisions in the spring to send students home, and then whether to open campuses in the fall, all with an eye to trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Students still feel adrift, and the financial impact on the industry has been significant.

The issues:

COVID-19 begins

In December 2019, international students celebrated the end of a semester’s hard work, with many flying homes for the winter holidays. A month later, they traveled back to their U.S. schools for the beginning of a new semester.

Simultaneously, a new coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China, home to several universities. Institutions were locked down in China and thousands of international students ordered to stay indoors. But COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, spread throughout Asia, and the world.

As the virus spread quickly, students, their families, and the general population were unsure how to respond because of a lack of information, direction, and strategy across the world.