Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness COVID Pandemic Obstructed Global Fight Against AIDS
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

COVID Pandemic Obstructed Global Fight Against AIDS

UNAIDS says pandemic has made it more difficult for those living with HIV

0
AIDS
A mobile clinic for the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in the Soshanguve Township, north of Pretoria, South Africa, Nov. 26 2020. VOA

Tuesday is World AIDS Day, with organizations around the world highlighting the need to support those living with and affected by HIV, the virus that causes the disease, while also remembering those who have died.

This year’s event comes amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which UNAIDS says has made it more difficult for those living with HIV to access health care and other services while also highlighting issues such as inequality and stigma.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The agency is calling on governments to boost investment and action on HIV and other pandemics.  It says if there were better health and social safety nets in place, the world would have been better able to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The United Nations said models show there could be an additional 123,000 to 293,000 new HIV infections and between 69,000 and 148,000 AIDS-related deaths by 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on HIV responses.

AIDS
Laboratory technicians test a blood sample for HIV infection at the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Johannesburg, Nov. 26, 2020. VOA

“The collective failure to invest sufficiently in comprehensive, rights-based, people-centered HIV responses has come at a terrible price,” UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said in a statement. “Implementing just the most politically palatable programs will not turn the tide against COVID-19 or end AIDS. To get the global response back on track will require putting people first and tackling the inequalities on which epidemics thrive.”

Want to know more in Hindi? Checkout: World AIDS Day : 34 साल पहले मिला था भारत में पहला HIV वायरस

The joint challenges of HIV/AIDS and the coronavirus are also the focus of a live-streamed event Tuesday by the National AIDS Memorial in the United States.  It includes discussions with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. David Ho, who each have experience working on both pandemics, as well as with activists and the mayors of Atlanta, Chicago, and New York.

ALSO READ: Indian Tunes At The Grammy Award Nominations This Year

There are about 38 million people living with HIV, with 26 million accessing antiretroviral therapy.  In 2019, 690,000 died of AIDS-related illnesses. (IANS)

Previous articleFocus on Having Healthy Heart To Face COVID
Next articleAmerica’s Favorite Snacks Invented By US Military

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

America’s Favorite Snacks Invented By US Military

NewsGram Desk - 0
From instant coffee to Cheetos, packaged cookies, and energy bars, the U.S. military helped invent many of the snacks Americans love to eat. The effort...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Focus on Having Healthy Heart To Face COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR, health experts on Tuesday stressed that along with a focus on overall health, taking special care...
Read more
Entertainment

Enchanting Tale On Impact of Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
This is among the first books to explore the psychological impact of social media, especially Instagram. Garv Roy Gill and Yahvi Kothari meet by chance...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

America’s Favorite Snacks Invented By US Military

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From instant coffee to Cheetos, packaged cookies, and energy bars, the U.S. military helped invent many of the snacks Americans love to eat. The effort...
Read more

COVID Pandemic Obstructed Global Fight Against AIDS

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Tuesday is World AIDS Day, with organizations around the world highlighting the need to support those living with and affected by HIV, the virus...
Read more

Focus on Having Healthy Heart To Face COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi-NCR, health experts on Tuesday stressed that along with a focus on overall health, taking special care...
Read more

Enchanting Tale On Impact of Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
This is among the first books to explore the psychological impact of social media, especially Instagram. Garv Roy Gill and Yahvi Kothari meet by chance...
Read more

Book on Range of Issues in India By Ram Madhav

India NewsGram Desk - 0
For the last few decades, Ram Madhav, formerly the national General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been observing and participating in...
Read more

Short Film Based On Digital Detox Streaming On OTT

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Signal, a short film that highlights how digital detox is the need of the hour, has now dropped on OTT. The 32-minute film revolves...
Read more

LVB Write-off To Hurt Investor Sentiments of Smaller Banks

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The write-off of Lakshmi Vilas Bank's (LVB) debt is likely to hurt investor sentiment toward lower-rated and smaller Indian banks, which would push up...
Read more

Spending Long Time On Phone Is Not Related To Poor Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If your kids are spending hours on smartphones, don't panic. In a new study, researchers have found that time spent on the smartphone was...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada