Thursday, February 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid19 Messing Up With Sugar Level Of The Patients
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid19 Messing Up With Sugar Level Of The Patients

In diabetic patients who had Covid infection, worsening of diabetic control was very much shown in many studies and many of them required insulin therapy for control

0
sugar level
Fluctuation in sugar levels due to covid19. Pixabay

Gaurav Jain (name changed upon request) recovered from a mild Covid-19 attack around Divali and began a normal life after a short bout of weakness. Nearly three months later, Jain experienced some unusual symptoms like blurry vision, constant thirst, and lethargy. He checked his blood sugar at home and to his horror, the reading came above 400 mg/dL. Before Covid, his blood sugar levels were in the normal range.

Jain rushed to the nearby hospital and was given medications along with a warning to completely transform his lifestyle. According to leading health experts, Jain is not alone as they are witnessing more Covid-recovered patients being diagnosed with diabetes and related complications. “Corona infection can mess up with sugar levels of otherwise healthy and non-diabetic people. Those who recovered from the disease must get their glucose levels checked to avoid long-term complications,” Dheeraj Kapoor, head of the Department of Endocrinology at Artemis Hospital in Gurugram, told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“We are yet to ascertain why this is happening, but since this has now been observed, it is better to get the sugar test done fast,” he advised. In the Covid-19 special session at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in September last year, Juliana Chan from the Chinese University of Hong Kong said that SARS-CoV-2 may damage pancreatic beta-cells, the only insulin-secreting cells.

 

“As such, Covid-19 may precipitate diabetes in people with risk factors such as those with obesity, low socioeconomic status, and psychosocial stress,” Chan warned. Diabetes and Covid-19 are silent epidemics with devastating consequences, if not diagnosed or controlled. Rajesh Khadgawat, professor of endocrinology at AIIMS, said that Covid infection has resulted in the worsening of glycemic control in diabetic patients.

ALSO READ: How are the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety and efficacy ensured?

“At the same time, there is a new onset of diabetes in people who were not diabetic before Covid infection,” Khadgawat told IANS. There are many mechanisms proposed for the new onset of diabetes, “but a direct role of the virus in causing diabetes has not been proven yet”. In diabetic patients who had Covid infection, worsening of diabetic control was very much shown in many studies and many of them required insulin therapy for control.

“Diabetes was one of the important risk factors for getting the infection but those who have recovered and had no history of diabetes are advised to go for sugar tests,” Khadgawat said. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 77 million people in India suffer from diabetes. “The Covid-diabetes story highlights the huge burden of diabetes which affects 460 million people worldwide, mainly coming from developing countries with unprepared healthcare systems,” Chan said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleHow are the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety and efficacy ensured?
Next articleStudy: Using Digital Health Tools May Help You With Significant Weight Loss

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

B-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood producers neither have the money nor talent to cater to audiences who want something beyond the popular and the mainstream, claims actor Abhay...
Read more
India

How Delhi Police Reunited a Divyang Person With His Family Based on Just One Word “Hospital”

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word - Hospital. On the intervening night...
Read more
Lead Story

COVID Lockdown Lead To Increase in The Cases of Domestic Violence: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
While Covid-19 related lockdowns may have decreased the spread of a deadly virus, they appear to have created an environment for increased domestic violence,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

B-Town Producers Don’t Have Investment, Talent as OTT Platforms Have: Abhay Deol

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood producers neither have the money nor talent to cater to audiences who want something beyond the popular and the mainstream, claims actor Abhay...
Read more

How Delhi Police Reunited a Divyang Person With His Family Based on Just One Word “Hospital”

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi Police reunited a 30-year-old divyang person with his family following a lead based on just one word - Hospital. On the intervening night...
Read more

COVID Lockdown Lead To Increase in The Cases of Domestic Violence: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While Covid-19 related lockdowns may have decreased the spread of a deadly virus, they appear to have created an environment for increased domestic violence,...
Read more

Number Of Digitally Skilled Workers To Grow 9X In India By 2025

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, and the average worker will need to...
Read more

The Union Government Releases New Guidelines For Social Media, OTT

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Government on Thursday came up with new stringent guidelines for social media platforms along with a code of ethics for over-the-top (OTT)...
Read more

Businesses In India To Implement Robotic Process Automation By 2024

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly half of all businesses in India will implement robotic process automation (RPA) by 2024, said an IDC study on Wednesday. The study commissioned...
Read more

Google APL To Help Organizations Fight Child Abuse Online

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In its effort to fight child sexual abuse online, Google helped its partners classify more than 2 billion images in 2020, thus identifying the...
Read more

Green Spaces in Prison Linked To Reduced Self-Harm, Violence Among Prisoners: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Adding more trees, lawns and shrubbery in prisons may decrease the levels of violence and self-harm among prisoners, says a new study. The study indicated...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

vapinger on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harris172.webyazilimdestek.com/57.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones546.skbizness.com/2020/12/30/3-techniques-for-e-cigarette-you-can-use-today/ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Shop on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Novo 2 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison532.elsokhnaonline.com/2020/12/5-recommendations-on-e-cigarette-you-need-to-use-today.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada