2nd T20I: India beats New Zealand by 6 wickets

With the pitch assisting spinners, Hardik brought on Yuzvendra Chahal very early in the innings and the move paid off. Finn Allen (11), who was getting a bit frustrated, wanted to bring out the reverse sweep but with Chahal turning the ball he failed to connect it with the bat and got bowled.

After Chahal bowled a wicket-maiden, Washington followed it up with a wicket as well after he dismissed Conway (11). The left-hander, who scored a match-winning fifty in the last game, attempted a reverse sweep but the ball went up after coming in contact with the glove, only to be caught by the keeper. New Zealand is in trouble and has fallen behind in the Power-play to only post 33 on the board.

Soon, Deepak Hooda was introduced in the attack and he struck immediately with another Kiwi batter in Glenn Phillips (5) perishing while trying the reverse sweep. India's spinners were taking control of the game and it didn't take Kuldeep Yadav much time to make an impact as he cleaned up Daryl Mitchell (8).

On a tricky surface on which spinners were dominating, run-out was the last thing that New Zealand needed. However, the lack of communication between Mark Chapman (14) and Michael Bracewell saw the former get run out, leaving the Black Caps at 60/5 after 12.4 overs.