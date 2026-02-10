‘Bombay Bradman’ Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His First Meeting with Sir Don Bradman in Australia

Meanwhile, Rohan Kanhai, who was standing with the rest of the team, gathered everyone together and jokingly pointed towards Gavaskar, Abbas, and Bradman. He said, “Come, come, come. See there, see those three over there. On the right is the Bombay Bradman, on the left is the Karachi Bradman, and in the middle is the real Bradman.” Everyone laughed, and the moment became a lovable memory in the mind of Sunil Gavaskar, also known as the “Bombay Bradman.”

Gavaskar went on to build one of the greatest careers in cricket history. On December 29, 1983, during the sixth Test against the West Indies in Chennai, he scored an unbeaten 236, which was then the highest individual score by an Indian in Test cricket. A day earlier, he had broken Sir Don Bradman’s long-standing record of 29 Test centuries by scoring his 30th hundred, becoming the first player in history to reach that milestone.