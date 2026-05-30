Who Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Meet the Teenage Batting Prodigy Shattering Cricket Records

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a fearless entry into cricket with his incredible gameplay and record-breaking performances. Born on March 27, 2011, Vaibhav is just 15 years old and has already become the sensation of Rajasthan Royals. He created history in IPL 2025 when he smashed 101 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28, 2025. At such a remarkable young age, he became the youngest player to score a century in IPL history and the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. His century, which came off just 35 balls, is also the second-fastest century in IPL history.

With one record after another, the young prodigy has captured the attention of cricket fans around the world, emerging as one of the brightest young talents in the sport. Known for his aggressive batting style and 360-degree strokeplay, Vaibhav is a left-handed opening batter. Let's take a look at some fascinating facts about him.