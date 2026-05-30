Who Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Meet the Teenage Batting Prodigy Shattering Cricket Records

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a fearless entry into cricket with his incredible gameplay and record-breaking performances. Born on March 27, 2011, Vaibhav is just 15 years old and has already become the sensation of Rajasthan Royals. He created history in IPL 2025 when he smashed 101 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28, 2025. At such a remarkable young age, he became the youngest player to score a century in IPL history and the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket. His century, which came off just 35 balls, is also the second-fastest century in IPL history.
With one record after another, the young prodigy has captured the attention of cricket fans around the world, emerging as one of the brightest young talents in the sport. Known for his aggressive batting style and 360-degree strokeplay, Vaibhav is a left-handed opening batter. Let's take a look at some fascinating facts about him.
1. Sooryavanshi was born into a humble farming family in Tajpur, a small town in Bihar's Samastipur district. The story of his father is one of immense sacrifice. Vaibhav began playing cricket at the age of four under his father's guidance. After recognizing his extraordinary talent, his father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, sold the family's ancestral farmland so that Vaibhav could pursue professional cricket training. He later trained at a cricket academy in Patna.
2. Vaibhav made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar in the 2023-24 season when he was just 12 years and 284 days old. He became the second-youngest player ever to feature in the tournament after Alimuddin, who was 12 years and 73 days old when he played in the 1942-43 season. After that, he never looked back and continued to break records.
3. The Indian batting prodigy then scored a sensational 58-ball century for India Under-19 against Australia Under-19 in a Youth Test match. In October 2024, when he was just 13 years old, he announced himself on the international youth stage with that remarkable knock at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was also a key member of India's squad for the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. His selection attracted widespread attention as he was only 13 years old at the time, making him one of the youngest players to represent India at the Under-19 level. The young batter lived up to expectations, scoring 176 runs in the tournament at an impressive average of 44. His performances against some of the best young cricketers in Asia further highlighted his immense talent and strengthened his reputation as one of India's most promising batting prospects.
5. Playing for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vaibhav first became the youngest Indian batter to score a List A fifty with a blistering 71 off 42 balls against Baroda. Later, at just 14 years and 272 days old, he grabbed global attention by smashing 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh, including a stunning 36-ball century, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in men's List A cricket.
6. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19, 2025. The teenage batter made an instant impact by hitting the very first ball he faced for a six, grabbing the attention of cricket fans. Coming in as an Impact Player in place of Sanju Samson, Sooryavanshi played a fearless knock of 34 runs from 20 balls. Before the season, Rajasthan Royals had secured him for ₹1.1 crore after a bidding war.
7. At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history by smashing a sensational 101 runs off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. The explosive knock included 11 sixes and seven fours, with his century coming in just 35 deliveries. The remarkable innings made him the youngest player ever to score a century in T20 cricket. His 35-ball hundred is the second-fastest century in IPL history, behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton.
8. In the 2026 season, Sooryavanshi was again ready to break records. The 15-year-old smashed Chris Gayle's long-standing record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. He hit 65 sixes, surpassing Gayle's previous record of 59. He also became the fastest player to reach 1,000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced. During the playoffs, he equalled the record for the fastest IPL fifty by reaching the milestone in just 16 balls. His 12 sixes in a playoff innings also set a new tournament record.
[VP]
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