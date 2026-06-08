How Many World Cups Has India Won in Women's Cricket?

By Stacy Robinson
India have won one senior World Cup in women’s cricket. The answer changed in 2025, when Harmanpreet Kaur’s side finally turned years of near-misses into a trophy. For fans following Cricket Women India, that victory was not just another result. It was the moment India moved from “almost there” to “world champions” in the senior women’s game.
The important detail is format. India’s women have one senior ODI World Cup title and no senior T20 World Cups yet. That distinction matters because many fans mix ODI titles, T20 finals, and Under-19 achievements in one basket. Senior international cricket has its own record book, and India’s count in that book now stands at one.
India’s senior women’s World Cup title came in the 50-over format. The team’s journey to the 2025 World Cup in Navi Mumbai, the culmination of decades of effort, resulted in India’s first senior women’s world title. India posted a strong total and successfully defended it, defeating South Africa by 52 runs.
The 2005 and 2017 ODI World Cup finals were both incidents of India’s women losing the championship. The first was a loss to Australia, while the second was a heartbreaking match for India at Lord’s. England were dominant in the final stretch of the game, defending against the runs India needed to win the championship. While the runs and respect gained by the women of India through those two World Cup campaigns were impressive, they ultimately left the cup in Australia and England.
The 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final was played in Australia at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground. Once again India faced the dominant home side. Despite the loss, the traction garnered by Indian women’s cricket through their T20 run was indicative of significant and growing interest in cricket amongst the women of India.
India’s senior women’s World Cup record can be read like this:
ODI World Cup Titles: 1, won in 2025.
Women’s T20 World Cup Titles: 0, with the 2020 final still the best finish.
Senior World Cup Titles Overall: 1 across ODI and T20 formats.
ODI Finals Played: 2005, 2017, and 2025.
Next Clear Target: A first senior T20 World Cup title.
That is the clean answer. India are senior world champions in women’s ODI cricket, but the T20 trophy is still missing.
The 2025 title mattered because it ended a long emotional loop. For years, India’s women were praised for talent, spirit, and progress. That praise was fair, but it also carried frustration. Strong teams eventually need silverware, not only sympathy.
India had more clarity about their identity through the final of 2025. The efforts of Shafali Verma on attack, Deepti Sharma as an all-rounder, Harmanpreet Kaur in terms of her captaincy, and fielding of the entire team contributed towards their victory. There were multiple pairs of hands driving them to success.
That is why the victory felt bigger than one evening. It gave the next generation proof. A young player no longer has to imagine India winning a senior women’s World Cup. She can point to a real title, real players, and a real path.
The 2005 squad got things going. The 2017 squad got women’s cricket onto Indian TV sets. The 2020 T20 finalists proved that even short formats could make Indians feel proud about their sport. The 2025 squad finished the sentence.
Every step was important in its own way. Had the earlier finals never happened, the victory achieved by the 2025 squad would not have meant as much. Had there been no reaction to what took place in 2017, women’s cricket might never have received the kind of publicity it got.
The trophy also changes expectations. India can no longer be satisfied with reaching semi-finals and calling that progress. The standard has moved. A team with this player pool, league support, and public backing should expect to compete for major titles regularly.
A Women's Cricket World Cup winners list T20 view makes India’s unfinished task obvious. England won the first edition in 2009. Australia became the dominant force with six titles. West Indies had their famous 2016 triumph. New Zealand joined the champions’ group in 2024 after beating South Africa in Dubai.
India are not on that winners’ list yet. That is the gap in the record. They have played strong T20 cricket in phases, produced big names, and reached the 2020 final, but the final step has not arrived.
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T20 cricket is cruel because it compresses pressure. One bad over can undo a week of good work. One dropped catch can turn a knockout. One quiet powerplay can leave even a strong batting side chasing the game. India have the talent, but the format demands cleaner execution.
The team’s T20 future depends on four practical improvements:
Better Powerplay Control: India need fast starts without careless wickets.
Middle-Overs Rotation: Boundaries matter, but singles stop innings from freezing.
Death-Overs Hitting: The lower middle order must turn 150 into 170 more often.
Bowling at the Finish: Clear plans are needed for overs 17 to 20.
This is the difference between being dangerous and being complete. India are already dangerous. The next goal is completeness.
The Indian team for T20 World Cup success needs more than a famous top order. Smriti Mandhana gives timing and control. Shafali Verma brings power. Harmanpreet Kaur adds experience. Jemimah Rodrigues can connect phases. Richa Ghosh offers finishing strength. Deepti Sharma gives balance with bat and ball.
The bowling group must be just as clear. Renuka Thakur’s new-ball movement is valuable. Deepti’s control can slow innings. Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil offer spin options. India also need seamers who can bowl at the death without becoming predictable.
The best T20 sides do not only select talented players. They define jobs. One batter attacks the first six overs. Another controls the middle. One bowler owns the new ball. Another handles the end. Confusion is expensive in this format.
India’s route to a T20 World Cup title is not mysterious. It is about repeating good decisions under pressure. The skills are visible. The challenge is alignment.
When comparing great female batters, fans often look for who has scored the most runs in T20 cricket. As a benchmark name, Suzie Bates has proved that consistency is key in a format that is fast and often dubbed unpredictable.
There are also individual identities in batting in this area. Stroke play by Mandhana, the aggression by Shafali, the power in Harmanpreet, and the ability to finish off matches by Richa have enabled Indian audiences to analyze women’s T20s in great detail. The audience now talks about positions, strike rates, match-ups, and the importance of finishing instead of focusing on the score alone.
This helps as it gives the fans some reference points from where they can understand how much the format has evolved over the years. Women’s T20 cricket has come a long way, with high scores, good fielding skills, deep batting lineups, and tactical bowling attacks becoming common.
The highest score in T20 World Cup discussions also show how far the women’s format has stretched. England’s 213/5 against Pakistan in 2023 remains the top team total in Women’s T20 World Cup history. A score like that tells a clear story: modern women’s T20 is not cautious cricket in smaller clothing. It has its own power ceiling.
World Cup counts are useful, but they can also flatten the story. Saying India have one title is correct. Saying India have zero senior T20 titles is also correct. Yet those two facts do not explain the full journey.
The deeper story is about growth. India moved from limited visibility to packed stadiums, from sporadic attention to serious coverage, from scattered talent to a stronger pathway. The Women’s Premier League has sharpened players. Domestic cricket has become more visible. International performances now receive sharper analysis.
That growth matters because trophies rarely come from nowhere. They usually arrive after systems improve. The 2025 ODI title was not a miracle. It was the outcome of better players, better exposure, better public interest, and a team finally ready to close the biggest match.
Still, India should not relax. A single trophy can become a ceiling if a team treats it as the end. It can become a launchpad if the system keeps pushing.
India’s next major mission is simple: add a senior T20 World Cup to the cabinet. The ODI title has removed one psychological burden. The team now knows a global final can be won. That belief should matter when the next tight knockout arrives.
The challenge is to avoid depending on inspiration alone. India need structure. They need clearer roles, sharper fielding, better death bowling, and lower-order runs. They also need bench strength, because modern cricket asks players to handle travel, leagues, international series, and pressure almost all year.
The pool of players is good enough. Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Shafali, Jemimah, Richa, Deepti, Renuka, and then the set of upcoming players are a number of ways for India to improve. It’s not whether they can be competitive. It’s whether they can replicate their best cricket when the cup is just one match away.
So, how many World Cups has India won in women’s cricket? The answer is one senior title: the 2025 ODI World Cup. The T20 count is still zero. That makes the story more exciting, not weaker. India have finally opened the door. Now the job is to keep walking through it.
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