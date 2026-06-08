How Many World Cups Has India Won in Women's Cricket?

India have won one senior World Cup in women’s cricket. The answer changed in 2025, when Harmanpreet Kaur’s side finally turned years of near-misses into a trophy. For fans following Cricket Women India, that victory was not just another result. It was the moment India moved from “almost there” to “world champions” in the senior women’s game.

The important detail is format. India’s women have one senior ODI World Cup title and no senior T20 World Cups yet. That distinction matters because many fans mix ODI titles, T20 finals, and Under-19 achievements in one basket. Senior international cricket has its own record book, and India’s count in that book now stands at one.

India’s World Cup Count Explained

India’s senior women’s World Cup title came in the 50-over format. The team’s journey to the 2025 World Cup in Navi Mumbai, the culmination of decades of effort, resulted in India’s first senior women’s world title. India posted a strong total and successfully defended it, defeating South Africa by 52 runs.

The 2005 and 2017 ODI World Cup finals were both incidents of India’s women losing the championship. The first was a loss to Australia, while the second was a heartbreaking match for India at Lord’s. England were dominant in the final stretch of the game, defending against the runs India needed to win the championship. While the runs and respect gained by the women of India through those two World Cup campaigns were impressive, they ultimately left the cup in Australia and England.

The 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final was played in Australia at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground. Once again India faced the dominant home side. Despite the loss, the traction garnered by Indian women’s cricket through their T20 run was indicative of significant and growing interest in cricket amongst the women of India.

India’s senior women’s World Cup record can be read like this:

ODI World Cup Titles: 1, won in 2025.

Women’s T20 World Cup Titles: 0, with the 2020 final still the best finish.

Senior World Cup Titles Overall: 1 across ODI and T20 formats.

ODI Finals Played: 2005, 2017, and 2025.

Next Clear Target: A first senior T20 World Cup title.

That is the clean answer. India are senior world champions in women’s ODI cricket, but the T20 trophy is still missing.

Why the 2025 Win Changed the Debate

The 2025 title mattered because it ended a long emotional loop. For years, India’s women were praised for talent, spirit, and progress. That praise was fair, but it also carried frustration. Strong teams eventually need silverware, not only sympathy.

India had more clarity about their identity through the final of 2025. The efforts of Shafali Verma on attack, Deepti Sharma as an all-rounder, Harmanpreet Kaur in terms of her captaincy, and fielding of the entire team contributed towards their victory. There were multiple pairs of hands driving them to success.

That is why the victory felt bigger than one evening. It gave the next generation proof. A young player no longer has to imagine India winning a senior women’s World Cup. She can point to a real title, real players, and a real path.

From Near-Misses to a Real Trophy

The 2005 squad got things going. The 2017 squad got women’s cricket onto Indian TV sets. The 2020 T20 finalists proved that even short formats could make Indians feel proud about their sport. The 2025 squad finished the sentence.

Every step was important in its own way. Had the earlier finals never happened, the victory achieved by the 2025 squad would not have meant as much. Had there been no reaction to what took place in 2017, women’s cricket might never have received the kind of publicity it got.