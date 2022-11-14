Telangana Ragging: Another student ends life after being ragged, allegedly

After the emergence of a ragging video on social media, a similar case of harassment emerged in the southern state of Telangana.

A second-year student of a minority college in the Nirmal district of Telangana ended his life after being harassed, allegedly.

Mohammad Farhan Nawaz's (17) body was found hanging. The police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. It is alleged that the victim mentioned three names in his suicide note.

The suicide note also mentioned that Farhan would get bullied by his classmates for being a top ranker in class.

Telangana state is witnessing a rise in ragging incidents within educational institutions.