Virginia Shootout: Three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia

Police in the mid-Atlantic state of Virginia have arrested a suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three members of the college's football team dead.

University police said during a news conference Monday that the shooting took place Sunday night on a bus filled with students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

The shooting prompted authorities to lock down the University of Virginia's campus in Charlottesville, telling students and staff to shelter in place for hours as they conducted a search for the suspect.

University President James Ryan identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a student at the college who had played for U.Va.'s football team in 2018. The suspect has been charged with three counts each of second-degree murder and committing a felony with a firearm.

Ryan told reporters at Monday's news conference that two other students were wounded in the shooting and said one was in critical condition.